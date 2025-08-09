Google Pixel 10 series among smartphones launching in August

NEW DELHI: Many big companies like Google, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, and Realme are getting ready to launch new models with better features and cameras this month. Here is a quick look at the most exciting phones coming this month.

Oppo K13 Turbo & K13 Turbo Pro

The Oppo K13 Turbo series is launching in India on August 11. It is specially designed for people who play a lot of mobile games and want smooth performance. The K13 Turbo will use a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, while the Pro version will come with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. Both phones will feature a large 6.8-inch screen with a very fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. They will also include a huge 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and a dual 50MP main camera setup. A unique feature is a built-in fan inside the phone to keep it cool and prevent overheating during sessions. The price is likely to be less than Rs 40,000

Redmi 15 Series

The Redmi 15 series, with the Redmi 15 5G as a main model, is confirmed to launch in India on August 19. It is being made to be a powerful and affordable option, with a big screen and a long-lasting battery. The main features will be a huge 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a large 6.9-inch screen that is very smooth, and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip. For photos, it will have a 50MP camera on the back and an 8MP one on the front. The phone will use a new system called Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, which includes Google’s Gemini AI tools. It is also confirmed to be protected from some dust and water. The price is expected to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000