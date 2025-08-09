Google Pixel 10 series among smartphones launching in August

NEW DELHI: Many big companies like Google, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, and Realme are getting ready to launch new models with better features and cameras this month. Here is a quick look at the most exciting phones coming this month.
Oppo K13 Turbo & K13 Turbo Pro
The Oppo K13 Turbo series is launching in India on August 11. It is specially designed for people who play a lot of mobile games and want smooth performance. The K13 Turbo will use a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, while the Pro version will come with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. Both phones will feature a large 6.8-inch screen with a very fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. They will also include a huge 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and a dual 50MP main camera setup. A unique feature is a built-in fan inside the phone to keep it cool and prevent overheating during sessions. The price is likely to be less than Rs 40,000
Redmi 15 Series
The Redmi 15 series, with the Redmi 15 5G as a main model, is confirmed to launch in India on August 19. It is being made to be a powerful and affordable option, with a big screen and a long-lasting battery. The main features will be a huge 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a large 6.9-inch screen that is very smooth, and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip. For photos, it will have a 50MP camera on the back and an 8MP one on the front. The phone will use a new system called Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, which includes Google’s Gemini AI tools. It is also confirmed to be protected from some dust and water. The price is expected to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000
Vivo V60
The new Vivo V60 phone is set to come out in India on August 12. This phone is being made for people who love to take pictures. It is rumoured to have a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and a big, curved screen that feels very smooth. The camera system will be great, with three main cameras, all with special ZEISS technology. Both the main and zoom cameras will have a high-quality 50MP sensor, and the front camera for selfies will also be 50MP. It will come with a large 6,500mAh battery that charges very fast. The phone is also expected to be very strong and protected from water and dust
Realme P4 Pro
The Realme P4 Pro 5G is expected to launch with many great features. It might have a 6.82-inch screen, a fast processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It will have three cameras on the back, including two 50MP sensors, and a 50MP camera on the front. The battery will be 6000mAh with very fast 100W charging. It may also have a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and be protected from dust and water. The expected price is between Rs 24,999 and Rs 30,990
Google Pixel 10 Series
Google is launching its new Pixel 10 series on August 20. The phones in this series will be the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the first foldable phone from Google, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. They will all have the new Tensor G5 chip, better cameras, and the newest Android 16 system. The foldable phone might come out a little later in October, but the others should be ready by the end of August. Prices might start at Rs 79,999 and go over Rs 1.7 lakh for the foldable phone