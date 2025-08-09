India’s refurbished laptop market sees strong growth: Know the top-selling used models

NEW DELHI: The refurbished or second-hand laptop market in India is seeing a significant rise, driven by the demand for affordable technology and the convenience it offers consumers. A recent report by Cashify, an Indian e-commerce platform that deals in used and refurbished electronics, shows that the average resale value of a laptop in India is about Rs 14,499, while the average selling price (ASP) for a refurbished laptop stands at Rs 17,661. Windows-based laptops dominate the market, making up 64% of the resale supply and 63% of refurbished sales. However, Apple laptops also show strong demand, accounting for 36% of the supply and 37% of the sales, especially due to their premium quality and performance.

“For students, job-seekers, and creators, refurbished laptops offer affordable, reliable access to tech. While consumer adoption is starting to see a shift, we believe refurbished devices can also help startups and small businesses scale cost-effectively. It’s not just about saving money; it’s about building smarter, more sustainable systems. At Cashify, we’re enabling this shift, making quality tech more accessible, without the cost to your wallet or the planet,” said Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO of Cashify.

Top 5 Refurbished Laptop Models in Demand

Among the most in-demand refurbished models are the MacBook Air from 2017 and 2020, along with popular Windows-based laptops like the HP 15 Series and the HP Pavilion Series. The laptops that retain the highest resale value are typically high-end models such as the MacBook Pro 2023, MacBook Air M3 2024, and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Series, indicating that premium devices tend to depreciate more slowly. Fastest-selling refurbished laptops include the MacBook Pro A1706 and the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as business-grade Windows models like the Lenovo ThinkPad E480 and HP EliteBook 830 G6, showing a strong preference among users for both performance and reliability.