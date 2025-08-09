India’s refurbished laptop market sees strong growth: Know the top-selling used models

NEW DELHI: The refurbished or second-hand laptop market in India is seeing a significant rise, driven by the demand for affordable technology and the convenience it offers consumers. A recent report by Cashify, an Indian e-commerce platform that deals in used and refurbished electronics, shows that the average resale value of a laptop in India is about Rs 14,499, while the average selling price (ASP) for a refurbished laptop stands at Rs 17,661. Windows-based laptops dominate the market, making up 64% of the resale supply and 63% of refurbished sales. However, Apple laptops also show strong demand, accounting for 36% of the supply and 37% of the sales, especially due to their premium quality and performance.
“For students, job-seekers, and creators, refurbished laptops offer affordable, reliable access to tech. While consumer adoption is starting to see a shift, we believe refurbished devices can also help startups and small businesses scale cost-effectively. It’s not just about saving money; it’s about building smarter, more sustainable systems. At Cashify, we’re enabling this shift, making quality tech more accessible, without the cost to your wallet or the planet,” said Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO of Cashify.
Top 5 Refurbished Laptop Models in Demand
Among the most in-demand refurbished models are the MacBook Air from 2017 and 2020, along with popular Windows-based laptops like the HP 15 Series and the HP Pavilion Series. The laptops that retain the highest resale value are typically high-end models such as the MacBook Pro 2023, MacBook Air M3 2024, and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Series, indicating that premium devices tend to depreciate more slowly. Fastest-selling refurbished laptops include the MacBook Pro A1706 and the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as business-grade Windows models like the Lenovo ThinkPad E480 and HP EliteBook 830 G6, showing a strong preference among users for both performance and reliability.
Top Cities Driving Growth
The refurbished laptop market is expanding fastest in India’s major tech cities— Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi. These cities are home to a tech-savvy population that’s more open to buying pre-owned devices. Doorstep pickup is becoming the preferred selling method, with 66% of users opting for it, compared to 34% who choose to drop off their devices in-store. This shift has become more noticeable since April 2024.
Challenges and Opportunities
While the market is growing rapidly, extended warranties or insurance are still not commonly offered with refurbished laptops. However, the trend indicates growing maturity and consumer interest. The refurbished laptop market in India is no longer just a backup option—it’s a fast-growing, value-driven segment that’s meeting consumer demand for quality and affordability.