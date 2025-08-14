Smartphone market hits record price of $275 in Q2 2025; premium phones in high demand

India’s smartphone market reached a significant milestone in Q2 2025, with the average selling price (ASP) rising to an all-time high of $275, marking a 10.8% year-over-year increase, according to IDC. This means more Indian consumers are now purchasing smartphones that are priced around or above $275, reflecting a growing trend toward better and more feature-rich devices.

The lower end of the market, the entry-level segment which includes phones priced under $100, saw strong growth of 22.9% and now holds 16% of the total market. These are usually basic smartphones suitable for first-time users or people on a tight budget. Xiaomi led this segment with its popular Redmi A4 and A5 models. The budget segment, which includes devices priced between $100 and $200, grew modestly by 1.1%, though its overall share declined from 44% to 42%. Brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Realme continue to dominate this category, offering affordable phones with good performance.

The entry-premium segment, covering smartphones priced between $200 and $400, saw a slight dip with a 2.5% drop in shipments and its market share falling to 27%. These phones generally offer a balance of performance and affordability. Motorola stood out in this range with strong growth, moving up to the fourth spot. Meanwhile, demand for higher-end devices surged. The mid-premium category, which includes phones priced between $400 and $600, grew by 39.5%, while the premium segment, covering $600 to $800 devices, witnessed a remarkable 96.4% jump in shipments. Apple dominated this space, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series making up more than 60% of the shipments in this price range.

The super-premium segment, which includes phones priced above $800, grew by 15.8%, though its market share remained steady at 7%. For the first time, Samsung overtook Apple in this category, capturing 49% of the segment, just ahead of Apple’s 48%, driven by the popularity of its Galaxy S25, S24 Ultra, and the iPhone 16 series.

Overall, the Indian smartphone market is clearly shifting toward premiumization. Consumers are no longer just looking for low-cost devices; they are willing to spend more for better features, design, performance, and long-term value, especially with easier financing options now available.

Top smartphone brands in Q2 2025

In terms of brand performance, Vivo led the market in Q2 2025 with a 19% share, up from 16.5% last year. Samsung followed with 14.5%, showing steady growth, while OPPO came in third with a 13.4% share. realme dropped to fourth place at 9.7%, down from 12.6%, and Xiaomi slipped to fifth, falling from 13.5% to 9.6%. Motorola and iQOO showed impressive growth, while brands like OnePlus and Poco faced sharp declines in sales. The competition is heating up across all price ranges, but the clear shift is toward smartphones that offer more than just affordability.