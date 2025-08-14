What is Grok Imagine and how does it work?

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Grok Imagine, the image and video generation feature from his AI company xAI, is now available for free to all users in the US. This means that even users who don’t subscribe to SuperGrok or Premium Plus on X (formerly Twitter) can try it out. The feature is currently in early beta and is only accessible through the Grok app, available on both iOS and Android devices.

Musk shared the update during a live X Spaces session with advertisers, stating that the release is part of xAI’s effort to compete with other leading AI tools like OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo 3, which also offer advanced video generation capabilities.

How can you use Grok Imagine?

Grok Imagine lets users create AI-generated images and 6-second video clips using either a text prompt or an uploaded image.

To use the tool, start by downloading the Grok app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. After installing and signing in, tap the Imagine tab at the top right of the screen. Here, you can type a short prompt—such as “a panda surfing on ocean waves” or “a spaceship landing in a desert”—and Grok will instantly generate an image based on your description.

Once the image is created, you can tap on the “Make video” option to turn it into a short animated clip. Grok offers four video styles: Normal, Fun, Custom, and the more controversial Spicy mode. The Spicy mode has already drawn criticism for allowing users to create NSFW (not safe for work) content, raising concerns about how the tool might be misused.

Although still in development, Grok Imagine’s free access could attract a wide range of users, giving them a chance to explore AI-generated media without needing expensive tools or paid plans. As interest in AI content creation continues to grow, this feature helps position Grok as a fun, easy, and creative option for anyone curious about the future of digital media.