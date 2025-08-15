New floodplain guidelines: Non-structural measures to mitigate disasters

The southwest monsoon has once again proven disastrous for many states in India. A series of flash flood events like the recent one in Uttarakhand have wreaked devastation in several areas with the visuals of complete extermination of habitations near the water channels portraying the alarmity of the situation.

The calamitous occurences, though, are not limited to this year. Numerous major events in the past two decades illustrate how encroachments on floodplains have worsened the impact of flood disasters. Most of the floods highlight the consequences of rapid urbanisation, encroachments on waterbodies and lands adjacent to riverbanks, and the disappearance of wetlands. These factors disrupted natural drainage systems and exacerbated the crisis.

Why flood-Induced disasters matter

India is the second-most flood-impacted nation in the world, following Bangladesh, and accounts for one-fifth of the global death toll from floods. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, out of India's total land area of 340 million hectares (mha), more than 40 mha are classified as flood-prone. Flash floods are among the most devastating natural hazards, claiming over 5,000 lives annually while causing considerable social, economic, and environmental damage. Notably, flash floods have the highest mortality rate (the ratio of deaths to the number of affected individuals) compared to riverine and coastal flooding.

To regulate development in flood-prone areas and mitigate associated risks, the Central Water Commission (CWC), part of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has created the first technical framework guidelines, 'Technical Guidelines on Floodplain Zoning 2025.' These guidelines encourage all states to adopt non-structural measures to reduce the impact of flood-related disasters.

New guidelines

The guidelines categorise floodplains into three zones, each with specific restrictions on activities: the Protected Zone, the Regulatory Zone, and the Warning Zone.

Protected Zones (both rural and urban areas) are subject to flooding once every five years. Regulatory Zones experience flooding once in the 5-25 year range, while flooding happens in Warning Zones (only in urban areas) once in 25-100 years.