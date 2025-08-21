Google launches Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a in India

Google has launched its new Pixel 10 series in India, along with the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Pixel 10: Affordable Optical Zoom

The Pixel 10 starts at ₹79,999 and is the most budget-friendly in the series. Its highlight is the 5X telephoto camera lens, making it one of the cheapest

phones in India with real optical zoom. To keep the price lower, Google has used slightly smaller sensors for the wide and ultrawide cameras compared to last year’s Pixel 9. But the phone gets upgrades like a brighter 6.3-inch display, better speakers, and the new Tensor G5 chip, which improves picture colours, textures, and autofocus speed.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

The Pixel 10 Pro (₹1,09,999) and Pixel 10 Pro XL (₹1,24,999) are meant for power users. They come with Pro Res Zoom, an AI-based feature that allows zooming up to 100X. Both also support 8K video recording through Google’s Video Boost, which processes footage in the cloud for brighter and more stable results. The Pro XL offers faster 25W Qi2 wireless charging, taking the phone to 70% in just 30 minutes.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold, priced at ₹1,72,999, is built to last. It has IP68 water resistance and a gearless hinge that makes it stronger while reducing bezels. The inside 8-inch display is designed for multitasking, with split-screen and drag-and-drop options. However, it misses some features like 8K video recording. The Fold will be available from October 9.