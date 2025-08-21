Google launches Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a in India

Google has launched its new Pixel 10 series in India, along with the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.
Pixel 10: Affordable Optical Zoom
The Pixel 10 starts at ₹79,999 and is the most budget-friendly in the series. Its highlight is the 5X telephoto camera lens, making it one of the cheapest
phones in India with real optical zoom. To keep the price lower, Google has used slightly smaller sensors for the wide and ultrawide cameras compared to last year’s Pixel 9. But the phone gets upgrades like a brighter 6.3-inch display, better speakers, and the new Tensor G5 chip, which improves picture colours, textures, and autofocus speed.
Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL
The Pixel 10 Pro (₹1,09,999) and Pixel 10 Pro XL (₹1,24,999) are meant for power users. They come with Pro Res Zoom, an AI-based feature that allows zooming up to 100X. Both also support 8K video recording through Google’s Video Boost, which processes footage in the cloud for brighter and more stable results. The Pro XL offers faster 25W Qi2 wireless charging, taking the phone to 70% in just 30 minutes.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold, priced at ₹1,72,999, is built to last. It has IP68 water resistance and a gearless hinge that makes it stronger while reducing bezels. The inside 8-inch display is designed for multitasking, with split-screen and drag-and-drop options. However, it misses some features like 8K video recording. The Fold will be available from October 9.
AI and Software
All Pixel 10 phones get new AI tools. Magic Cue suggests quick replies, Camera Coach gives tips while clicking photos, and Pixel Journal helps users record their daily notes. Other features include live voice translation and gesture-based call controls.
Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a
The Pixel Watch 4, starting at ₹39,900, focuses on easy repairs. Its batteries and screens can be replaced through iFixit. It also offers a brighter display, 50% charge in just 15 minutes, and hands-free voice control with Google’s Gemini AI.
The Pixel Buds 2a, priced at ₹12,999, are the smallest and lightest earbuds from Google. They come with active noise cancellation, up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC on, and a charging case with a replaceable battery.
Availability
The Pixel 10 series will go on sale in India from August 28, while the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a will be available from October 9.