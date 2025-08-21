India’s wearable market shrinks in first half of the year; Smartwatch sales take the biggest hit

Wearable device shipments in the first half of the year (January–June) fell 6.3% YoY to 51.6 million units. The slowdown was sharper in Q2 2025, when shipments dropped 9.4% YoY to 26.7 million units.

Prices showed little movement. The average selling price (ASP) of wearables in Q2 rose slightly by 2.2% YoY to $19.2, while the ASP for the first half of the year stayed flat at $18.7.

“Looking ahead to the festive second half, brands are expected to pivot towards mid-premium offerings, focusing on advanced health sensors, NFC support, AI-driven features for predictive health insights, and seamless integration with devices and ecosystems,” said Anand Priya Singh, market analyst, Smart Wearable Devices, IDC India. “Additionally, white-label smartwatches (low-cost knockoffs) are expected to regain momentum, particularly in the offline retail channel, driven by aggressive bundle offers.”

BoAt leads overall, Noise tops in smartwatches

Among brands, boAt (Imagine Marketing) held on to its lead in the overall wearables market, growing its share from 26.7% to 28% YoY. The company also dominated the earwear category. In the TWS (truly wireless stereo) segment, boAt led with a 31.9% share, followed by Boult at 14.9%, which saw strong growth. BoAt’s best performance came in the over-the-ear headphone segment, where shipments surged 198.4% YoY, giving it a 44.4% share.

In smartwatches, however, Noise (Nexxbase) stayed ahead with a 30.9% share, while boAt moved up to second place with 13.7%. Xiaomi emerged as the fastest-growing smartwatch brand, with shipments rising 145.5% YoY.

Smartwatches see sharpest fall

Smartwatches remained the weakest link, with shipments falling for the sixth consecutive quarter. Volumes dropped 28.4% YoY to 6.6 million units in Q2. Their share in the overall market shrank to 24.9%, down from 31.5% a year earlier.

Even though sales were lower, average prices went up 5.1% YoY, climbing from $20.6 to $21.7. The advanced smartwatch category also slumped, with shipments down 39.5% YoY and share slipping from 2.5% to 2.1%.