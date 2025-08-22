Growing significance of trees beyond forests

According to India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, the country’s forest and tree cover increased by 1,445 sq km since 2021, of which the increase in forest cover was only 156.4 sq km, having a gain of 149 sq km occurring outside the Recorded Forest. Notably, tree cover growth (1,290 sq km) accounted for 89 per cent of this gain, significantly contributing to the country's green growth. Without this increase in tree cover, the overall growth in forest and tree cover would have been much lower and this is also an indicator of a paradigm shift that forests are no longer confined to wilderness zone but are spreading across urban and rural landscapes alike.

Apart from contributing directly to ecosystem services, more specifically carbon sequestration and biodiversity conservation, TOF also play a vital role in providing supplementary food and livelihood sources for local communities, thereby contributing significantly to rural household economies, food security and environmental conservation.

In developing countries, they are the only wood resources for local people, contributing up to 20 per cent of household income. Agroforestry, playing a major role in agricultural landscapes, is one of the major uses of TOF and provides subsistence to nearly 900 million people in the tropical region.

Despite having exceptional contribution capacity, especially in developing countries, TOF are by and large neglected, overlooked and undervalued forest resources. Much of this neglect is due to their dispersed location, skewed distribution and recognition as a contributor to national progress.

Recognising the exceptional contribution and importance of TOF, the Forest Survey of India for the first time presented the report on TOF in its ISFR-2019, estimating an extent of 29.28 million ha (MHA) under TOF. In the ISFR-2023 report, the extent under TOF is assessed to be 30.29 MHA, constituting 37 per cent of the Tree and Forest Cover of the country.

The tree species constituting the major share of volume under the TOF category are mango (13.25%), neem (7%), mahua (4.27%) and coconut (4.3%). Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have the maximum tree cover, with 14,524, 10,841, and 8,950 sq km, respectively. Various agro-forestry practices in rural landscapes, urban plantations of various forms and extent, including Miyawaki drives, are major areas of increasing TOF. The contribution of Miyawaki to TOF, intending to grow mini forests in urban areas, also cannot be ignored in spite of the fact that these are facing criticism for ignoring local ecology, long-term viability and high raising cost.