There are four separate giraffe species, not one, finds pioneering study

A pioneering evaluation has formally identified four separate giraffe species, challenging earlier classifications that considered the tallest land mammal as one single species. The review conducted by the IUCN Species Survival Commission (SSC)’s Giraffe and Okapi Specialist Group (GOSG) Taxonomic Task Force signifies a significant advancement in understanding giraffe taxonomy. It alters the approach towards giraffe diversity conservation.

The GOSG Taxonomic Task Force’s report ‘An Evaluation of the Taxonomic Status of Giraffe (Giraffa spp.) 2025’ officially recognised the four separate giraffe species.

Historically, the giraffe has been treated as a single species with nine subspecies. It has long been under scientific debate on giraffe taxonomy. The latest report recognises four distinct species and will help draw up comprehensive conservation plan in the future. The four species are Northern giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis), Reticulated giraffe (Giraffa reticulata), Masai giraffe (Giraffa tippelskirchi), and Southern giraffe (Giraffa giraffa). (see box)

“Recognising these four species is vital, not only for accurate IUCN Red List assessments, targeted conservation action and coordinated management across national borders,” said Michael Brown, co-chair of the IUCN SSC GOSG and Conservation Science Coordinator for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and one of the co-authors of the assessment.

“The more precisely we understand giraffe taxonomy, the better equipped we are to assess their status and implement effective conservation strategies,” Brown noted. The IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) is a global organisation dedicated to conserving nature and promoting sustainable development through knowledge.