Google Translate adds AI features for real-time conversations, language practice

Google has introduced new AI-powered features in its Translate app to make conversations more natural and help people learn languages with confidence. The company says people translate nearly 1 trillion words every month across Google Translate, Search, Lens, and Circle to Search. With its advanced Gemini AI models, Google is now taking translation beyond simple word conversion to real-time conversation and personalised learning.

Talk in real time

The Translate app now allows users to have live back-and-forth conversations in over 70 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Arabic, French, Korean, and Spanish. To use the feature, users can open the app on Android or iOS, tap “Live translate,” select the languages, and start speaking. The app instantly shows translations on screen and plays them aloud.

Thanks to Google’s advanced speech recognition, the app can detect pauses, accents, and tones, making conversations flow smoothly. It also works in noisy environments like airports or cafés, where multiple voices can make translation difficult. This feature is now available for users in the US, India, and Mexico.