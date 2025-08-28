Google Translate adds AI features for real-time conversations, language practice

Google has introduced new AI-powered features in its Translate app to make conversations more natural and help people learn languages with confidence. The company says people translate nearly 1 trillion words every month across Google Translate, Search, Lens, and Circle to Search. With its advanced Gemini AI models, Google is now taking translation beyond simple word conversion to real-time conversation and personalised learning.
Talk in real time
The Translate app now allows users to have live back-and-forth conversations in over 70 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Arabic, French, Korean, and Spanish. To use the feature, users can open the app on Android or iOS, tap “Live translate,” select the languages, and start speaking. The app instantly shows translations on screen and plays them aloud.
Thanks to Google’s advanced speech recognition, the app can detect pauses, accents, and tones, making conversations flow smoothly. It also works in noisy environments like airports or cafés, where multiple voices can make translation difficult. This feature is now available for users in the US, India, and Mexico.
Practice and learn
Another big update is a practice mode designed for language learners. The app can create personalized speaking and listening exercises based on a learner’s goals and skill level. Beginners can start with simple conversations, while advanced users can practise for travel, work, or daily interactions. The practice sessions, developed with the help of language experts, adapt to progress and track improvement over time. For now, this feature is being rolled out in beta for English speakers learning Spanish and French, and for Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers learning English.
AI breaking barriers
Google says these updates highlight how AI can break down language barriers and make communication easier worldwide. By combining reasoning, translation, and speech technology, Translate is evolving into a smarter companion that not only translates words but also helps people connect and learn.