Strong demand for used smartphones on Tier 2 & 3 cities

India’s used smartphone market is witnessing rapid growth, with smaller towns becoming the main demand drivers. According to OLX India, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are at the centre of this change, recording 16% and 15% demand growth, respectively. This shows that affordable, good-quality pre-owned devices are now the first choice for value-conscious buyers outside metro cities.

“India’s used smartphone market is evolving rapidly. Tier 2 and 3 cities, where OLX demand grew +16% and +15% are leading this shift, with devices becoming gateways to connectivity, learning, and opportunity. The surge in demand for the ₹10K–25K price segment alone has grown 20%, with ASPs now at ₹20K, highlighting how value-conscious buyers are opting for finding great quality used mobiles on OLX, without the need to overspend on a new phone,” said Olive Sen, CBO, Horizontal Business Unit, OLX India.

₹10K–25K emerges as most popular segment

One of the key trends on OLX is the rise of the ₹10,000–25,000 price band, which has become the most popular segment for buyers. This range alone has grown by 20%, with the average selling price (ASP) now at ₹20,000. The data shows a clear shift towards higher-value second-hand smartphones, as buyers look for better quality without overspending on new devices.