Strong demand for used smartphones on Tier 2 & 3 cities

India’s used smartphone market is witnessing rapid growth, with smaller towns becoming the main demand drivers. According to OLX India, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are at the centre of this change, recording 16% and 15% demand growth, respectively. This shows that affordable, good-quality pre-owned devices are now the first choice for value-conscious buyers outside metro cities.
“India’s used smartphone market is evolving rapidly. Tier 2 and 3 cities, where OLX demand grew +16% and +15% are leading this shift, with devices becoming gateways to connectivity, learning, and opportunity. The surge in demand for the ₹10K–25K price segment alone has grown 20%, with ASPs now at ₹20K, highlighting how value-conscious buyers are opting for finding great quality used mobiles on OLX, without the need to overspend on a new phone,” said Olive Sen, CBO, Horizontal Business Unit, OLX India.
₹10K–25K emerges as most popular segment
One of the key trends on OLX is the rise of the ₹10,000–25,000 price band, which has become the most popular segment for buyers. This range alone has grown by 20%, with the average selling price (ASP) now at ₹20,000. The data shows a clear shift towards higher-value second-hand smartphones, as buyers look for better quality without overspending on new devices.
Regional and brand trends
Among Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have emerged as the biggest demand centres, while Tamil Nadu has shown slower growth.
Brand-wise, iPhone, Samsung, and Vivo continue to dominate OLX’s platform, together recording 13–20% demand growth across major price segments.
iPhone remains the top choice in the `10K–25K category, appealing to aspirational buyers who prefer a mix of affordability and brand value.
Samsung has maintained steady demand in the `25K–50K range, showing strong traction in the mid-premium segment.
Vivo has emerged as the overall category leader, supported by its popularity among younger buyers.