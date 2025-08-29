Climate change alters Ganga headwaters

In the icy heights of the central Himalaya, the Gangotri Glacier System (GGS) has for centuries fed the Bhagirathi, the headstream of the Ganga, India’s most iconic and culturally revered river. Now, new research shows how climate change is quietly but profoundly reshaping the flow of meltwater that sustains the river at its source — with consequences that could ripple far downstream.

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Indore and partner institutions has reconstructed four decades of discharge from the GGS, offering the clearest picture yet of how snow, glacier ice, rainfall, and groundwater each contribute to the river’s flow, and how these proportions have shifted under a warming climate.

Published in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, the study deployed the high-resolution Spatial Processes in Hydrology (SPHY) model, calibrated with rare field discharge measurements (2000–2003), satellite-derived glacier mass balance data (2000–2019), and MODIS snow cover maps (2002–2020). The result is a 41-year hydrological reconstruction — the longest and most detailed yet for the Gangotri catchment.

The analysis found that snowmelt is the dominant contributor, supplying 64 per cent of annual flow, followed by glacier melt (21%), rainfall-runoff (11%), and baseflow (4%). On average, the glacier system discharges 28 cubic metres of water every second into the Bhagirathi.

“Over the last four decades, the composition of flow from the GGS is changing due to climate change, and this study offers the most detailed picture yet of how those changes have unfolded,” said lead author Parul Vinze, a PhD scholar at IIT Indore’s Glaci-Hydro-Climate Lab. While snowmelt remains the backbone of the system, its contribution has been declining over time, even as rainfall-runoff and baseflow have gradually increased. This subtle rebalancing of the basin’s water sources points to a changing climate regime.

“After 1990, the discharge peak in the Gangotri system shifted from August to July, linked to reduced winter precipitation and earlier summer melting,” Vinze explained. “The seasonal timing of flows is just as important as their volume, especially for downstream users.”