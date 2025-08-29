From Trinity to today: Turning the page on nuclear testing

In 1945, two historic developments reshaped the course of global diplomacy. The first was the establishment of the United Nations in October that year, following the signing of its Charter in June. This act of collective hope laid the foundation for international cooperation and a more peaceful and secure world.

The second was the first-ever nuclear test explosion, known as Trinity, conducted in New Mexico on 16 July 1945. It was soon followed by the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which exposed the full, harrowing consequences of nuclear warfare.

Even as the world began to embrace a new international order, the threat of nuclear annihilation remained ever-present. From the outset, addressing this threat became a core responsibility of the United Nations and the broader international community. This concern was clearly reflected in the first action of the United Nations General Assembly, Resolution 1(I), adopted on 24 January 1946, which called for the elimination of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction from national arsenals.