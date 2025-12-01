Not just stress, peer pressure can lead to emotional eating

If food makes you feel energetic and happy, it’s good. If it makes you lethargic or uncomfortable, it’s not, says Dr Smitha Singh, clinical dietitian at Lucknow Wellness Clinic, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

How do cultural and social restrictions around food affect women’s health?

Women often struggle with their eating habits due to cultural expectations and responsibilities. When the diet is not organised or when women don’t know what they are eating, they either overeat or undereat. Overeating can lead to metabolic issues such as diabetes, thyroid problems and cardiac diseases. Eating too little results in nutrient deficiencies, especially micronutrients. The same quantity of food can have different nutritional value depending on how it is prepared. Many women end up eating leftovers or stale food, and reheating causes nutrient loss. Eating patterns matter too, without a balanced diet, women are at greater risk of metabolic disorders and obesity.

Women experience hormonal changes through PCOS, pregnancy, menopause and more. How do these conditions complicate dietary issues?

More than 60% of adolescent girls today experience PCOS because their bodies are not producing hormones adequately for regular cycles. Unhealthy eating, obesity and late-night meals worsen the condition. We now have abundant food choices, but not necessarily healthy ones, which contribute to early hormonal imbalances. During pregnancy, women are more careful about their diet. However, during lactation they require even more nutrients, especially protein and calcium, but often fail to ensure this. The body is already weak during postpartum, and inadequate nutrition can lead to long-term bone health issues. Poor nutrition also increases the risk of complications during menopause later in life.

You mentioned emotional eating. How does it affect women?

Emotional eating is widely recognised in terms of stress, depression or anxiety eating. But another side of emotional eating is social pressure, which is rarely discussed. Many women tend to eat simply to give company to others, even when they are not hungry. This is also a form of emotional eating and contributes to unhealthy eating patterns.