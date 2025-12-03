Bihar Tourism introduces luxury caravans for tourists

The Bihar Tourism Department has recently unveiled two ultra-luxury mobile caravans, custom-built in Chandigarh, as part of an initiative to significantly enhance premium travel experiences across the state and beyond, effectively offering a five-star hotel experience on wheels. These vehicles are expected to soon be available for public hire once all necessary registration and nationwide travel permits are secured.
Each caravan boasts an extensive array of amenities, including four premium inclinator seats, a three-seater sofa, smart televisions and an in-built theatre system for entertainment. Accommodation is provided by four private bedrooms, each furnished with orthopaedic mattresses for cervical support, complemented by a dedicated dressing room and aircraft-style overhead compartments for storage.
Crucially, the caravans feature a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, allowing travellers to prepare their own meals, alongside a private bathroom with a shower, thereby eliminating the reliance on traditional hotels and restaurants during long-distance journeys. For safety and comfort, the vehicles are fitted with advanced security measures such as CCTV cameras, fire detectors, air suspension for a smooth ride, an emergency exit and 360-degree revolving comfortable chairs.
The rental tariff has been set at ₹75 per kilometre, subject to a minimum daily usage of 250 kilometres, equating to an approximate daily cost of ₹20,000. These luxury mobile homes are intended to operate on major heritage circuits: Nalanda, Rajgir, Bodh Gaya and the Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve.