Bihar Tourism introduces luxury caravans for tourists

The Bihar Tourism Department has recently unveiled two ultra-luxury mobile caravans, custom-built in Chandigarh, as part of an initiative to significantly enhance premium travel experiences across the state and beyond, effectively offering a five-star hotel experience on wheels. These vehicles are expected to soon be available for public hire once all necessary registration and nationwide travel permits are secured.

Each caravan boasts an extensive array of amenities, including four premium inclinator seats, a three-seater sofa, smart televisions and an in-built theatre system for entertainment. Accommodation is provided by four private bedrooms, each furnished with orthopaedic mattresses for cervical support, complemented by a dedicated dressing room and aircraft-style overhead compartments for storage.