Delhi launches hot air balloon festival

The hot air balloon experience is a new recreational and eco-tourism initiative by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) along the Yamuna riverfront. This facility, situated at DDA Baansera Park in Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi, was officially launched for the public on Saturday, 29 November 2025, following successful preparatory trials.

Each ride typically lasts an average of 10-15 minutes and ascends up to 100-150 feet, seating four people per basket, along with the pilot. These tethered flights, meaning the balloon is secured to the ground by high-strength ropes for a safe, controlled ascent, rather than a free-floating journey.

The balloon offers passengers panoramic aerial views of significant city landmarks such as Akshardham Temple and Humayun’s Tomb. The standard price is currently set at `3,000 per person (excluding taxes) and bookings are reported to be available both directly on-site at the park and possibly through third-party platforms for online convenience.

Operationally, the service is limited to four hours daily, usually split into morning and evening slots; and flights are strictly dependent on suitable weather and visibility conditions, ensuring adherence to the highest safety parameters and requiring a licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DDA has further announced plans to eventually introduce similar tethered balloon experiences at three additional locations, including Asita East Park, Surajmal Vihar Sports Complex and the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.