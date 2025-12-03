Tell-a-tale

Udaipur is a city that never disappoints, no matter what the tourist is visiting the destination for, be it culture, history, art, cuisine or several other experiences. If you are in the city next month, here is something to add to your itinerary. On a mission to become one of the biggest platforms that champions and revives the art of oral storytelling, Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival completed six successful editions and now returns for its 7th edition. Scheduled for January 9–11, 2026 in the scenic city of Udaipur, this one-of-a-kind international storytelling festival, founded by Sushmita Singha and Salil Bhandari, aims to celebrate diverse storytelling genres such as contemporary, romance, dastangoi, historical, mystery, horror, thriller and folk, among others.

“We have a surprise segment with an army officer, which I feel is one of the festival’s most significant highlights. He is among the most decorated officers in the Indian Army. He will be sharing some interesting stories. We also have well-known actors such as Divya Dutta, Danish Husain (who brings the art of dastangoi), Rajit Kapur and Arif Zakaria. Look forward to tales of aghori sadhus by Mayur Kalba,” begins Sushmita Singha.

The 2026 lineup also includes Divy Nidhi Sharma, Tenny Gregory Kynta, Prithwiraj Choudhury, Geetika Lidder, Vilas Janve, Jyoti Pandey and others. In a unique inclusion, inmates from Udaipur’s Central Jail will also perform. “We also have a jail band — a university band from the Central Jail — performing at the event. It is a performance that helps bring them into the mainstream. Some members are undertrial, some are convicted, but all are currently inside the prison. I first met them last year when I conducted a storytelling competition there and they have been associated with us for the past three years. The band includes former inmates as well, but this particular group comprises those still serving sentences or awaiting trial. They are exceptional singers,” she tells us.