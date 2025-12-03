Tell-a-tale

Udaipur is a city that never disappoints, no matter what the tourist is visiting the destination for, be it culture, history, art, cuisine or several other experiences. If you are in the city next month, here is something to add to your itinerary. On a mission to become one of the biggest platforms that champions and revives the art of oral storytelling, Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival completed six successful editions and now returns for its 7th edition. Scheduled for January 9–11, 2026 in the scenic city of Udaipur, this one-of-a-kind international storytelling festival, founded by Sushmita Singha and Salil Bhandari, aims to celebrate diverse storytelling genres such as contemporary, romance, dastangoi, historical, mystery, horror, thriller and folk, among others.
“We have a surprise segment with an army officer, which I feel is one of the festival’s most significant highlights. He is among the most decorated officers in the Indian Army. He will be sharing some interesting stories. We also have well-known actors such as Divya Dutta, Danish Husain (who brings the art of dastangoi), Rajit Kapur and Arif Zakaria. Look forward to tales of aghori sadhus by Mayur Kalba,” begins Sushmita Singha.
The 2026 lineup also includes Divy Nidhi Sharma, Tenny Gregory Kynta, Prithwiraj Choudhury, Geetika Lidder, Vilas Janve, Jyoti Pandey and others. In a unique inclusion, inmates from Udaipur’s Central Jail will also perform. “We also have a jail band — a university band from the Central Jail — performing at the event. It is a performance that helps bring them into the mainstream. Some members are undertrial, some are convicted, but all are currently inside the prison. I first met them last year when I conducted a storytelling competition there and they have been associated with us for the past three years. The band includes former inmates as well, but this particular group comprises those still serving sentences or awaiting trial. They are exceptional singers,” she tells us.
One can also enjoy live performances by well-known personalities such as Mumbai-based indie folk, sufi and qawwali singer-songwriter, Aanchal Srivastava and popular actor, television host and singer Meiyang Chang. “Every year we present three stories and one performance — this has always been our format. After two hours of storytelling, whether it is one long story and two shorter ones or four half-hour pieces, we follow it with 45 minutes to an hour of music. And we do not feature Bollywood music, though occasionally a poem that has entered Hindi or folk music may appear. As always, we have invited two well-known musicians and a troupe that will perform with a contemporary dance exploring the concept of bells. It’s a fresh idea inspired by the role of bells in Buddhism, Hinduism and even Christianity. Bells have a profound psychological effect and this performance on the sound of bells is our attempt to introduce something truly new,” she reveals.
The festival also has a bazaar with about 14–15 stalls, each offering handmade, organic or uniquely crafted items. You can shop for everything from aari work from Kutch to silverware from Udaipur. “Painters exhibit their artwork, children make and sell strawberry jam — there is a wonderful mix. There are food stalls as well and the entire bazaar has a lively atmosphere with tables all around. Visitors can simply spend the whole day there without needing to come and go,” she elucidates. With sign language interpreters, participation from blind school students and honours for master storytellers, the festival embodies inclusivity. Emerging voices will be celebrated through the open-mic segment.
Since the event is taking place at Park Exotica resort in Udaipur, there are several easy and delightful places to explore nearby. The City Palace is a wonderful starting point, offering sweeping lake views and a deep dive into Udaipur’s royal heritage through its grand architecture and ornate courtyards. Close by, Lake Pichola is ideal for a calming boat ride or a sunset stroll along the waterfront, capturing the city’s serene beauty. Just a short distance away, the Jagdish Temple provides a peaceful cultural stop, showcasing intricate carvings and traditional craftsmanship. For something quieter, Fateh Sagar Lake offers a tranquil escape surrounded by hills. Altogether, these spots make for an easy, scenic and immersive day out, with plenty to experience inbetween, before or after the festival.