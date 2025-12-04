Foldable smartphone shipments surge 14% in Q3 2025, driven by Samsung and Motorola

Global shipments of foldable smartphones grew by 14% year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2025, setting a new record for the category, according to a recent report by Counterpoint Research. Foldable phones now account for 2.5% of total smartphone shipments worldwide, as more premium users are adopting these devices.

Top brands

The growth was mainly driven by book-type foldable models, led by Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and the continued popularity of Huawei’s Mate series. Clamshell foldables, like Samsung’s updated models and Motorola’s Razr 60 series, also saw increased sales.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 had a major impact on the market, thanks to its slimmer design, lighter weight, stronger hinge, and reduced crease visibility. These improvements made the device more appealing to premium users. Huawei’s Mate series continued to perform well, while HONOR and vivo also contributed with refreshed foldable offerings. Motorola emerged as a strong performer, expanding its foldable market share through competitive pricing, strong partnerships, and positive reviews of its Razr 60 series.