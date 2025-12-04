Foldable smartphone shipments surge 14% in Q3 2025, driven by Samsung and Motorola

Global shipments of foldable smartphones grew by 14% year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2025, setting a new record for the category, according to a recent report by Counterpoint Research. Foldable phones now account for 2.5% of total smartphone shipments worldwide, as more premium users are adopting these devices.
Top brands
The growth was mainly driven by book-type foldable models, led by Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and the continued popularity of Huawei’s Mate series. Clamshell foldables, like Samsung’s updated models and Motorola’s Razr 60 series, also saw increased sales.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 had a major impact on the market, thanks to its slimmer design, lighter weight, stronger hinge, and reduced crease visibility. These improvements made the device more appealing to premium users. Huawei’s Mate series continued to perform well, while HONOR and vivo also contributed with refreshed foldable offerings. Motorola emerged as a strong performer, expanding its foldable market share through competitive pricing, strong partnerships, and positive reviews of its Razr 60 series.
Future outlook
The foldable smartphone market is expected to see strong year-end growth, finishing 2025 with a solid mid-teens YoY increase. The market is growing as more premium users are drawn to the larger screens and improved durability of foldable phones. Looking ahead to 2026, the market is expected to expand further, with advancements in durability, thinner designs, better hinge structures, and AI-driven features. Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market in the second half of 2026, which could boost overall adoption.
More innovation
The growing competition is pushing companies to focus more on innovation. Ahead of Apple’s entry into the market, smartphone makers are experimenting with new designs and preparing their portfolios for the next phase of foldable devices. One example is Samsung’s new tri-fold model, which goes beyond the traditional book-type foldable. While the tri-fold model will initially be available in limited quantities, it is being used as a test to improve technology and gather feedback from users.
“Samsung’s first tri-fold model will ship in very limited volumes, but scale is not the objective,” said Liz Lee, associate director at Counterpoint Research. “With competition expected to shift significantly in 2026, especially with Apple entering the foldable market, Samsung is using this device to test its technology, improve durability, and optimize software before a larger-scale launch.”