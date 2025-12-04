Realme aspires to become No 1 AIoT brand in India in 3 years

Smartphone brand Realme is scaling its market position in the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) space and become one of the top AIoT brands in India within the next 2-3 years, said an executive.

Realme, which currently holds the 9th position in India’s smartphone market according to Counterpoint Research, plans to transition to a full AIoT portfolio, including end-to-end production in India for smartwatches, earbuds, and other accessories by 2027.

The company has already partnered with homegrown Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to manufacture Realme’s AIoT devices in India. To achieve its goal, the executive explained that Realme will expand its R&D capabilities and make significant investments in India-based design and testing facilities to co-create AIoT devices.

India will serve as the foundation for Realme’s global AIoT strategy, acting as the export hub for its AIoT pipeline. The company also plans to ship AIoT products from India to markets including Russia.