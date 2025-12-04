Realme aspires to become No 1 AIoT brand in India in 3 years

Smartphone brand Realme is scaling its market position in the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) space and become one of the top AIoT brands in India within the next 2-3 years, said an executive.
Realme, which currently holds the 9th position in India’s smartphone market according to Counterpoint Research, plans to transition to a full AIoT portfolio, including end-to-end production in India for smartwatches, earbuds, and other accessories by 2027.
The company has already partnered with homegrown Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to manufacture Realme’s AIoT devices in India. To achieve its goal, the executive explained that Realme will expand its R&D capabilities and make significant investments in India-based design and testing facilities to co-create AIoT devices.
India will serve as the foundation for Realme’s global AIoT strategy, acting as the export hub for its AIoT pipeline. The company also plans to ship AIoT products from India to markets including Russia.
Watch 5
On Thursday, Realme launched the Realme Watch 5, which is fully manufactured in India through its partnership with Optiemus Electronics. As part of Realme’s vision to transition 100% of its AIoT products to local production within three years, the Watch 5 showcases India-first innovation, localized component sourcing, and a growing domestic AIoT ecosystem.
In terms of features, the Realme Watch 5 boasts a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a premium build, independent GPS, 108 sports modes, advanced health monitoring, and up to 20 days of battery life in light mode.
Local manufacturing
The company emphasised that local manufacturing will position India as a key hub for exporting AIoT devices to South Asia, the Middle East, and the European Union. It will also generate over 2,000 direct employment opportunities in the country while making AIoT products more accessible due to lower production costs.
“The impact of our local manufacturing in India will accelerate the localized production of critical components, including PCBs, batteries, mechanics, chargers, and cables,” said the executive.