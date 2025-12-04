Why Sanchar Saathi is in the eye of the storm

Last week, a surprise directive from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to pre-install the government’s Sanchar Saathi App on all smartphones sold in India created a huge uproar. Mobile manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others were instructed to install this cybersecurity app on all new devices. Companies were given 90 days to comply, and the order specified that users should not be able to remove or disable the app.

While the government called it a cybersecurity app, the Opposition criticised it as a surveillance tool. Later, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the app would not be mandatory and users can delete it anytime.

According to the government, the app has been proved to be effective in fighting mobile-related crimes. With over 1.2 billion mobile users in India, issues ranging from mobile fraud to impersonation to phone theft are common. Official figures show that the app has helped recover over 7 lakh stolen phones, of which 50,000 were recovered in October alone. This has raised questions about what the Sanchar Saathi app is and why the government wanted it pre-installed on all devices.

What is the app for?

According to the DoT portal, Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-centric initiative aimed at empowering mobile subscribers, improving their security, and raising awareness about government initiatives. The app is available for download on smartphones and also as a web portal at www.sancharsaathi.gov.in. It offers a variety of services to keep users informed and secure.