India faces ecological emergency as invasives surge

India is confronting a rapidly escalating ecological crisis as invasive alien plants surge across forests, grasslands, wetlands and farmlands — reshaping ecosystems at a pace and scale not previously understood. A recent peer-reviewed study published in Nature Sustainability this year presents the clearest national picture yet. Invasive plants are spreading across nearly 15,500 sq km of natural areas every year, displacing native vegetation, degrading wildlife habitats, threatening pastoral livelihoods and creating cascading socio-ecological risks across the country.

At the same time, the world’s top biodiversity science body, IPBES, warns that invasive species are now among the top five direct drivers of global biodiversity loss, costing economies more than $423 billion annually in damages and management costs. For India, which is home to extraordinary biodiversity and hundreds of millions whose lives are directly tied to natural systems, the implications are profound. Amid this national emergency, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a rare example of proactive, policy-driven management, attempting what few states have even articulated, which is controlling invasives at scale, restoring ecosystems.

The Nature Sustainability study, based on 16 years of field monitoring across 2,77,000 sq km, paints an alarming picture. By 2022, nearly 144 million people, 2.79 million livestock and about 2,00,000 sq km of smallholder agriculture had already been exposed to new invasions. Over 2,66,954 sq km of India’s natural landscapes are now invaded, including more than 1,05,000 sq km of tiger habitat. Many invasions are expanding fastest in ecosystems weakened by climate change, rising temperatures, altered fire regimes, fragmentation and habitat degradation.

“At current rates, entire ecosystems could shift from native to invasive dominance within a generation,” said lead author Ninad Mungi in a statement, adding, “These plants are moving faster than we can manage or even monitor them.”