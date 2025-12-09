Researchers find holy grail of agriculture

A new research in agriculture may have found what agriculturists have been waiting for since decades – how to increase and improve photosynthesis in plants to boost better quality agricultural output.

This could be a crucial advance in agriculture considering that higher photosynthetic efficiency would prove beneficial as it is the primary way energy from the sun becomes available to crops, forming the base of the food chain. It produces and maintains oxygen content in the Earth’s atmosphere, and helps regulate atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, playing a role in climate mitigation. Improving photosynthesis requires a holistic, systems-level approach rather than a single, linear solution.