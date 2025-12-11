What is SIM binding and how it will affect phone users

The Centre recently passed directions asking social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal to enforce SIM binding, and automatic logout from web-based chats every six hours.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), SIM binding is intended to enhance cybersecurity and reduce fraud linked to anonymous or non-traceable accounts. The government believes the measure will improve accountability, combat scams, impersonation, and curb misuse of telecommunication identifiers. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents major telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, has backed the government’s mandate stating that continuous SIM linkage is crucial for ensuring accountability, national security and helping to trace cross-border cyber fraud and scams.

What is SIM binding?

SIM binding is a process which allows a messaging app to function in the smartphone when the latter contains the original subscriber identity module (SIM) card used during sign-up. If the original SIM is removed, replaced or inactive from smartphone, the social media messaging app will not function.

This direction comes a year after the Centre notified Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, in November 2024, which mandates telecom service providers to report security incidents within 24 hours and implement comprehensive cyber security measures such as appointing Chief Telecommunication Security Officer responsible to oversee compliance with the new rules. It empowers the government to collect traffic data and other non-content data from the telecom providers to enhance cyber security measures.

What the government says

The order will be in effect from February 2026. The DoT in its order said that SIMs registered outside the smartphone, where social media platforms are registered, were being misused from outside India to commit cyber frauds.

The government alleges that cyber criminals log into apps using old or inactive SIM cards, and as there is no record of actual location of the phone because of the absence of SIM card inside the device, it is very hard to track and trace criminals.