Why govt panel suggests hybrid model with mandatory licensing for AI developers

A government committee has suggested a new hybrid system to regulate how AI developers use copyrighted material to train their models. The main idea is a mandatory blanket license that allows AI companies to use copyrighted content while ensuring that creators are paid through an organised system. The proposal tries to support AI development while guaranteeing fair compensation for human creators whose works are essential for modern generative AI.

Why this matters

The recommendation comes at a time when Generative AI is rapidly transforming many industries. These systems offer major benefits, but they also depend on huge amounts of copyrighted material that is often used without clear permission.

To deal with this issue, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade set up a committee on April 28, 2025. The committee was asked to study the legal problems linked to AI systems, review copyright laws, determine whether they are sufficient, and prepare a paper for discussions with all relevant groups.

Different opinions

During discussions, the tech and AI industry strongly supported a broad Text and Data Mining exception that would let AI developers use copyrighted material freely. Some groups supported a TDM exception with an opt-out option for creators. In contrast, publishers, media organisations, and creators opposed these exceptions and argued for a voluntary licensing model that would let creators decide if they want to license their works. The committee also studied global approaches in the United States, Japan, the UK, Singapore, and the European Union, and observed a similar case currently before the Delhi High Court.