Climate science is not a hoax, don't gamble: Sir Robert Watson’s blunt message to climate blockers

With Donald Trump returning and the US becoming inward-looking, how do you assess the risks to global environmental governance?

Trump and the Republicans have openly said that climate change is a “hoax.” It isn’t — but their position is that we shouldn’t be using renewable energy and should continue relying on fossil fuels. That stance comes at a time when several countries — especially OPEC members like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran — already wanted to go slowly on phasing out fossil fuels because their economies depend so heavily on oil. Under Biden, Obama and earlier under Clinton, the United States said clearly that climate change is a serious issue and that the world must act. Even then, OPEC countries resisted — understandably, given their economic structures. But with Trump returning and calling climate action unnecessary, it has strengthened the hand of countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey and others who want to delay the energy transition. Trump’s actions have global reach. When the US steps back, it creates a broader coalition that is inward-looking, resistant to climate ambition and influential across multilateral processes. What should others do? We need a ‘coalition of the willing’. The overwhelming majority of countries understand the climate threat — that’s why they signed the Paris Agreement, the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and why they engage with the science from IPCC, IPBES and GEO. But the problem is consensus: in the UN system, one, two or three countries can block everything. They can veto progress. So the question is political, not scientific. If 90 per cent of countries want to act, should they really be stopped by the 10 per cent that refuse? At some point, those willing to move forward will need mechanisms to do so — even if a few countries try to hold the world back.

The report warns that multiple climate and biosphere tipping points could be crossed within decades. How should policymakers communicate urgency without causing fatalism, and what immediate actions reduce the risks?

Even if the IPCC models are exactly right, we have already warmed 1.3°C. That means some tipping points could be passed even at 1.5°C. Under current projections of 2.4–3.9°C, almost all tipping systems are threatened. For instance, coral reefs, once global warming exceeds about 2°C, they will die without months or a year. Large natural El Nino events already cause temporary coral bleaching, after which reefs can recover when temperatures fall. The concern is that sustained warming beyond the tipping point would resemble continuous bleaching conditions, preventing reefs from re-establishing themselves and leading to widespread, effectively permanent loss. Immediate actions come from the energy section: diversify energy production, increase renewables, accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, electrify systems and phase out and repurpose fossil-fuel subsidies. In food systems, address unsustainable meat production and agrochemical overuse. Acting now reduces the chance of crossing those thresholds.

GEO-7 suggests both behaviour-centred and technology-centred transformation pathways. Which is more realistic in the next decade? What is your take on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), which some countries are advocating?

Both are needed because the five systems — finance, energy, materials, food and waste — are highly interlinked. When you change energy policy, it affects food; when you change economic policy, it affects energy and materials. No single pathway works alone. Governments must take a whole-of-government approach, and the private sector and banking system must shift investments toward renewable energy, efficiency and sustainable agriculture. We are running out of time and not on a pathway to meet environmental goals or the SDGs, so action across all systems is needed now. On CCS, that’s a real gamble with the Earth. I would definitely not support it. Why would you rely on an unproven, untested technology when we have technologies we should use today. There are some people who are gambling, gambling...