Experience Saudi Arabia via AlUla Arts Festival 2026!

The AlUla Arts Festival is entirely embedded within the region’s famous sites, using its ancient heritage and natural rock formations as the canvas and backdrop for some of the world’s most innovative contemporary art. While the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra and the rock-cut tombs offer a journey into the ancient Nabataean past, the installations of Desert X AlUla force a dialogue between deep history and the present.

The fifth edition of the AlUla Arts Festival, running from January 16 to February 14, is set to be its most diverse and immersive programme offering a genuine confluence of art, design, music and profound cultural exchange. The undisputed highlight is the return of Desert X AlUla, the spectacular site-specific land art exhibition that encourages visitors to journey through the terrain to discover bold, large-scale installations by a curated selection of Saudi and international artists.