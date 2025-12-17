Festival hopping in Jaipur: Winter edition

Jaipur Art Week is a perfect follow-up to the literary buzz is the fifth edition taking place between from January 27 to February 3. This event is especially charming as it uses Jaipur itself as the gallery. Contemporary artworks and immersive public programmes take over heritage havelis, courtyards and museum spaces across the old city. It offers a rare chance to see the city’s celebrated architecture re-contextualised through a contemporary lens.

For a taste of Jaipur’s future, the SHIFT Festival delivers a potent dose of new-age culture, design and media. The event attracts a fashion-forward crowd interested in the intersection of traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship and modern design concepts. Expect workshops on hand-block printing and pottery alongside artist performances and pop-ups featuring indie labels.

On a bonus note, carve out time for the City Palace Museum. Notably, the historic Sabha Niwas (Hall of Public Audience) has been beautifully restored and reimagined as a permanent gallery. This new installation, Power & Diplomacy, offers a glimpse into the political life of the royal court, showcasing extraordinary, rarely-seen artefacts, including 19th-century howdahs and rare, life-size court portraits.