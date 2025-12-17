Pretty in Pink: Top five spots in India where you can catch a glimpse of flamingos

As the Indian winter takes over, a spectacular ornithological event transforms select wetlands into canvases dotted with vibrant coral and rose hues. The annual migration of the greater and lesser flamingos to subcontinent brings hundreds of thousands of these elegant birds down upon nutrient-rich marshes and salt lakes. Tempted to take a trip? Here are various must-visit destinations across the country for every wildlife traveller who wishes to spot them.

Andhra Pradesh

Straddling the border of two southern states, Andhra and Tamil Nadu, Pulicat Lake, is India’s second-largest brackish water lagoon. The vast numbers of flamingos, particularly the taller greater flamingos, gather here in one of the largest colonies in South India. The Andhra Pradesh side, around the islands of Vendodu and Irukkam, is known for the densest congregations and the annual Flamingo Festival celebrates their arrival, making it a perfect time for a visit.

Odisha

As Asia’s largest coastal lagoon, Chilika Lake, every winter welcomes thousands of flamingos flock to the lake, concentrating particularly around Nalabana Island Bird Sanctuary – a protected area within Bird Sanctuary. The enormous flocks wade through the brackish water, their presence painting the blue lagoon in shades of rose, set against a backdrop of distant hills and fishing villages. The sheer scale and serene beauty of the lake make it a stunning and picturesque destination for the long-distance traveller.

Rajasthan

Head to Sambhar Salt Lake, India’s largest inland saltwater lake, situated a short drive from Jaipur. Recent reports indicate the arrival of over two lakh flamingos, painting the shallow, shimmering saline water in breathtaking shades of pink. This Ramsar wetland site is a crucial wintering ground, attracting flocks from as far as Siberia along the Central Asian Flyway. The vast, stark landscape of the salt flats provides a dramatic backdrop for the pink congregation, making sunrise and sunset here an unparalleled photographic opportunity.