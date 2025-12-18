2026 set to be landmark year for gadgets and emerging technologies

The year 2026 is expected to be a major one for gadgets, with new technologies and innovations shaping smartphones, laptops and wearable devices. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies will play a key role. The year could see Apple introduce a foldable iPhone, Samsung launch tri-fold smartphones globally, and Google debut XR platforms, along with new smart glasses and VR headsets.

Foldable iPhones

While companies like Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, and Vivo already offer foldable and flip phones, Apple has so far stayed out of the foldable smartphone race. In 2025, Apple launched its slimmest phone yet, the iPhone Air, which many believe was a step toward future foldable devices.

Reports now suggest that Apple may finally enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026. Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design, similar to two iPhone Air models placed side by side. The device is likely to remain thin, as its internal components will be spread across two panels, an approach already used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Samsung tri-fold smartphone

Samsung continues to lead the foldable smartphone market. Over the years, the South Korean giant has steadily improved its foldable devices, making them more refined and reliable.

In 2026, Samsung is expected to launch its tri-fold smartphone in more global markets, including India. Chinese brand Huawei introduced the world’s first commercial tri-fold phone, the Huawei Mate XT, in September last year.

Samsung followed up by launching its Galaxy Z TriFold in South Korea in December. The device is expected to reach other select markets in early 2026, making it the world’s second commercially available tri-fold smartphone.