2026 set to be landmark year for gadgets and emerging technologies

The year 2026 is expected to be a major one for gadgets, with new technologies and innovations shaping smartphones, laptops and wearable devices. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies will play a key role. The year could see Apple introduce a foldable iPhone, Samsung launch tri-fold smartphones globally, and Google debut XR platforms, along with new smart glasses and VR headsets.
Foldable iPhones
While companies like Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, and Vivo already offer foldable and flip phones, Apple has so far stayed out of the foldable smartphone race. In 2025, Apple launched its slimmest phone yet, the iPhone Air, which many believe was a step toward future foldable devices.
Reports now suggest that Apple may finally enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026. Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design, similar to two iPhone Air models placed side by side. The device is likely to remain thin, as its internal components will be spread across two panels, an approach already used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.
Samsung tri-fold smartphone
Samsung continues to lead the foldable smartphone market. Over the years, the South Korean giant has steadily improved its foldable devices, making them more refined and reliable.
In 2026, Samsung is expected to launch its tri-fold smartphone in more global markets, including India. Chinese brand Huawei introduced the world’s first commercial tri-fold phone, the Huawei Mate XT, in September last year.
Samsung followed up by launching its Galaxy Z TriFold in South Korea in December. The device is expected to reach other select markets in early 2026, making it the world’s second commercially available tri-fold smartphone.
XR glasses and headsets
Innovation in extended reality (XR) glasses and headsets is accelerating. Companies like Google, Meta, and Samsung are heavily investing in wearable technology.
Recently, Google hosted “The Android Show: XR Edition,” where it unveiled Project Aura-XR glasses developed in partnership with XReal. These Android XR-based glasses feature a 70-degree field of view and optical see-through technology that overlays digital content onto the real world.
Samsung is also expected to expand the availability of its Galaxy XR headset beyond South Korea and the US. As a result, 2026 could be the year when XR glasses and headsets become more widely available across global markets.
Smart glasses
The tech industry is gearing up for major shifts in smart wearables in 2026. The focus is moving beyond software improvements toward AI-powered physical devices.
Google plans to re-enter the smart glasses market by partnering with brands like Warby Parker and Samsung. These AI-powered glasses, running on the Android XR platform, are expected to offer features such as real-time translation, turn-by-turn navigation, and screen-free assistance using in-lens displays. This puts Google in direct competition with Meta, which currently leads the consumer smart glasses market with its Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
Apple is also reportedly working on its first smart glasses, which could launch by the end of 2026. These glasses are expected to include cameras, speakers, and deep integration with Apple Intelligence and an improved Siri for hands-free use. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September 2026, which may include a foldable model powered by the new A20 Pro chip.