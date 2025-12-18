AI has changed pricing models for SaaS companie: Kovai.co CEO

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm Kovai.co has achieved $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its product Document360, marking a major milestone for the bootstrapped company. This is Kovai’s second product to cross the $10 million ARR mark after BizTalk360, its first offering, launched in 2010. Kovai.co is among a small group of bootstrapped companies globally that have scaled multiple products to this revenue level.
Work on Document360 began in 2018, and the product was launched in 2019. BizTalk360 is an all-in-one solution to administer, operate and monitor Microsoft BizTalk Server environments.
Document360 is a comprehensive platform to create, share and manage knowledge bases, software documentation, API documentation, SOPs and user manuals. The company plans to grow Document360’s annual revenue to $25 million over the next three years. The product has close to 1,500 customers, including Yahoo and Netflix.
“For a bootstrapped company to scale its second product to $10 million in annual revenue is a big achievement,” said Saravana Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kovai.co. “It is like building a second company because the products do not have to connect with each other. The first $1,00,000 in revenue is validation, $1 million signals market acceptance, and $10 million shows the product is tested and can work independently.”
Kumar said revenue from earlier products helped fund the development of newer ones. “We are now earning higher revenue from BizTalk360, and that income helped us invest in developing Document360. BizTalk360 has become a mature product and effectively works as an investor for Document360.”
He expects revenue from Document360 to support the research and development of the company’s third product, Turbo360. While venture capital firms have approached Kovai.co for investment, Kumar said the company has already budgeted its expenses for the next calendar year.
Turbo360 is a cloud cost optimisation product focused entirely on Microsoft Azure. “For large technology and digital companies, after employee costs, cloud spending is the next major expense. Turbo360 analyses workloads and provides recommendations to optimise costs, typically helping companies save 30–40%,” Kumar said. The company doubled its revenue from Turbo360 in FY25.
Kovai.co has onboarded several senior executives and currently employs around 250 people across Coimbatore and London. Of these, about 140-150 employees work on the Document360 product.
Highlighting the role of artificial intelligence, Kumar said Document360 is an AI-powered platform. “With AI, technical writers can create content in about two hours, a task that would normally take two days. Document360 now has nearly 50–60 AI-driven features that add significant value for users.”
AI, he said, has also disrupted pricing models for SaaS companies. “Pricing is shifting from user-based models to credit-based models. With AI adoption, companies are charging based on how quickly users can complete tasks,” Kumar said. As a result, Kovai.co expects Document360’s revenue to grow by 40–45% in FY26. “AI is a tool, and it’s important to be clear about where companies are investing,” he added. Kovai.co currently invests $4–5 million annually in Document360.
Reflecting on product development, Kumar said new offerings emerged from internal pain points. BizTalk360 was developed while he was consulting for Microsoft’s BizTalk product, which integrates enterprise software such as PeopleSoft, Oracle and Salesforce. “We saw gaps that Microsoft couldn’t address, which led to the creation of BizTalk360,” he said.
Document360, meanwhile, was born out of the challenges faced while writing documentation for BizTalk360. Turbo360 evolved from the company’s own need to manage rising cloud costs. “Since Document360 runs on Azure, our cloud bills run into millions of dollars. We needed to optimise costs continuously. Every month, we consolidate and analyse cloud usage to identify wastage, and that’s how Turbo360 came about,” Kumar said.