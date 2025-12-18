AI has changed pricing models for SaaS companie: Kovai.co CEO

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm Kovai.co has achieved $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its product Document360, marking a major milestone for the bootstrapped company. This is Kovai’s second product to cross the $10 million ARR mark after BizTalk360, its first offering, launched in 2010. Kovai.co is among a small group of bootstrapped companies globally that have scaled multiple products to this revenue level.

Work on Document360 began in 2018, and the product was launched in 2019. BizTalk360 is an all-in-one solution to administer, operate and monitor Microsoft BizTalk Server environments.

Document360 is a comprehensive platform to create, share and manage knowledge bases, software documentation, API documentation, SOPs and user manuals. The company plans to grow Document360’s annual revenue to $25 million over the next three years. The product has close to 1,500 customers, including Yahoo and Netflix.

“For a bootstrapped company to scale its second product to $10 million in annual revenue is a big achievement,” said Saravana Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kovai.co. “It is like building a second company because the products do not have to connect with each other. The first $1,00,000 in revenue is validation, $1 million signals market acceptance, and $10 million shows the product is tested and can work independently.”

Kumar said revenue from earlier products helped fund the development of newer ones. “We are now earning higher revenue from BizTalk360, and that income helped us invest in developing Document360. BizTalk360 has become a mature product and effectively works as an investor for Document360.”