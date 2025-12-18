Why Aus banned social media for under-16s & how new law will be enforced

In a major move, Australia has banned the use of social media platforms including TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Threads by anyone under the age of 16.

According to the directive, children under 16 will be unable to create new accounts, while existing profiles will be deactivated. The decision has sparked global debate and drawn criticism from social media companies, while other countries are closely monitoring the situation before adopting similar models. Going by the announcement, 10 major platforms are currently covered by the ban: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, and the streaming platforms Kick and Twitch.

Why the ban?

According to the Australian government, the ban is meant to address concerns over the amount of time young people spend on social media, which is believed to be harming their health and wellbeing. The government evaluates platforms based on whether their main or significant purpose is to enable online social interaction between users, whether users can interact with some or all other users, and whether they allow users to post content.