Deaths, conflicts & captures: The Karnataka tiger conundrum

The death of a five-year-old male tiger on December 16 was a pointer. The tiger died after being trapped in a snare in the Kodagu territorial forest division, abutting Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Investigations suggested it struggled for two days to free itself from the trap. Asphyxiation and a two-inch-deep wound around its neck eventually proved fatal. Another senior Forest Department official, who did not wish to be named, attributed the conflicts to habitat loss and the large human presence. “While we are trying to increase awareness, controlling the rising population in forest fringe areas is a challenge.

We are also unable to effectively implement the tribal relocation programme, due to which forests have become more vulnerable, leading to conflict,” the official admitted..The Status of Tigers, Prey and Other Mammals in Tiger

Reserves of Karnataka for 2024, a report released by the Karnataka Forest Department in March, recorded a decline in tiger numbers compared to the previous report. In 2020, Karnataka’s five tiger reserves housed 403 tigers. This increased to 417 in 2022, dipped to 408 in 2023, and fell further to 393 in 2024.

The All India Tiger Estimate (AITE) report placed Karnataka second in population chart for two consecutive surveys. The tiger count in the state has seen a steady rise — from 300 in 2010 to 406 in 2014, and then 524 in the 2018 report. In 2022, the figure rose to 563. Karnataka trails Madhya Pradesh, which is home to 785 tigers. While the tiger population exceeding carrying capacity is well known, it cannot be accepted as a reason for growing conflict, an expert said. “The state government needs to work on relocation from inside forest habitats.

Corridors need to be re-created and maintained, as is being done in Tamil Nadu for elephants. In fact, this is also a Tamil Nadu High Court order which Karnataka is not adhering to,” the expert added.