Deaths, conflicts & captures: The Karnataka tiger conundrum

If Madhya Pradesh is grappling with an alarming rate of tiger mortality, Karnataka has struggled with an unprecedented number of tiger rescues requiring capture. As per statistics submitted by the Karnataka Forest Department to the Centre, the state reported 36 tiger deaths in the last three years. One—a road accident in Mysuru in 2024—was an unnatural death. This year, seven unnatural deaths have been logged.
However, 2025 saw an unusually high number of tiger rescues and captures—27 in total. In 15 rescue operations, 27 tigers, including 18 cubs, were rescued. Some of them were rehabilitated to safer habitats. Seven cubs died despite being tended to at rescue and rehabilitation centres. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, five such cases were recorded in which none involved cubs. “This year, we saw more conflicts and deaths compared to previous years,” acknowledged additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Bishwajit Mishra. Sources in the Forest department pointed to a growing population of young and sub-adult which are ending up in conflict situations. Previous tiger estimates had captured a rising number of cubs in camera traps. “These juveniles and young adults, having left their families, are searching for new areas to establish territory. While wandering in new pastures to mark their territory, they are coming into conflict,” observed an official from the Wildlife Institute of India, which has been keeping track of tiger deaths and conflicts.
The death of a five-year-old male tiger on December 16 was a pointer. The tiger died after being trapped in a snare in the Kodagu territorial forest division, abutting Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Investigations suggested it struggled for two days to free itself from the trap. Asphyxiation and a two-inch-deep wound around its neck eventually proved fatal. Another senior Forest Department official, who did not wish to be named, attributed the conflicts to habitat loss and the large human presence. “While we are trying to increase awareness, controlling the rising population in forest fringe areas is a challenge.
We are also unable to effectively implement the tribal relocation programme, due to which forests have become more vulnerable, leading to conflict,” the official admitted..The Status of Tigers, Prey and Other Mammals in Tiger
Reserves of Karnataka for 2024, a report released by the Karnataka Forest Department in March, recorded a decline in tiger numbers compared to the previous report. In 2020, Karnataka’s five tiger reserves housed 403 tigers. This increased to 417 in 2022, dipped to 408 in 2023, and fell further to 393 in 2024.
The All India Tiger Estimate (AITE) report placed Karnataka second in population chart for two consecutive surveys. The tiger count in the state has seen a steady rise — from 300 in 2010 to 406 in 2014, and then 524 in the 2018 report. In 2022, the figure rose to 563. Karnataka trails Madhya Pradesh, which is home to 785 tigers. While the tiger population exceeding carrying capacity is well known, it cannot be accepted as a reason for growing conflict, an expert said. “The state government needs to work on relocation from inside forest habitats.
Corridors need to be re-created and maintained, as is being done in Tamil Nadu for elephants. In fact, this is also a Tamil Nadu High Court order which Karnataka is not adhering to,” the expert added.