Bioprinting turns reliable alternative for testing new drugs

The dream of printing a human organ like a liver or a heart has long captivated the scientific community, especially as thousands of people lose their lives each year while waiting for a suitable donor. For liver patients, the stakes are particularly high because their condition often leaves very little room for delay.
Today, that hope is taking shape in specialised laboratories where researchers are working on a modern medical miracle – using 3D bioprinting to build tissues that look and act like the real thing. Instead of waiting for a donor, the process begins with a digital blueprint of the organ.
This design is fed into a printer loaded not with plastic or ink, but with “bio-ink”, a sophisticated mixture of a patient’s living cells and supportive materials. Guided by the digital map, the printer deposits this material layer by layer. What emerges is not yet a complete, pulsating organ, but a living scaffold where cells can grow, communicate, and eventually begin to function as a biological unit.
Even if fully functional hearts or kidneys are not yet ready, the technology is already changing lives. Bioprinted tissues are being used to test new medicines, helping researchers understand how a human liver might react to a drug without putting volunteers at risk. In hospitals, bioprinted skin is being applied to survivors of severe burns, offering a level of customisation that traditional grafts cannot match.
Artificial tissues
By 2025, 3D bioprinting has transitioned from a science fiction concept into a sophisticated medical frontier. A significant milestone in this journey occurred in 2024, when the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) commercially launched India’s first indigenous, patented bioink formulation.
This breakthrough allows for the creation of artificial tissues and functional organ structures that serve as vital models for the future of healthcare. Beyond transplants, this technology holds immediate promise as a way to test new drugs and chemicals, offering a reliable laboratory alternative that could eventually eliminate the need for animal testing.
Despite these leaps forward, doctors and scientists remain cautious as printing a complete organ is a challenge that may take years to overcome. “It is very challenging to print a heart which is a dynamic organ made of different types of cells at various points—the valve, chamber, walls. Liver does not have such structural intricacies. Printing skin is possible,” explained Dr Anil Kumar PR, scientist at SCTIMST’s biomedical technology wing in Thiruvananthapuram.
Furthermore, creating the vast and complex network of blood vessels required to keep an internal organ alive remains one of the greatest challenges in the field.
For patients, each breakthrough feels deeply personal. Every step forward in 3D bioprinting carries the promise of a healthier tomorrow, and the hope that one day, organ shortages will no longer stand between life and death.