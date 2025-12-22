Bioprinting turns reliable alternative for testing new drugs

The dream of printing a human organ like a liver or a heart has long captivated the scientific community, especially as thousands of people lose their lives each year while waiting for a suitable donor. For liver patients, the stakes are particularly high because their condition often leaves very little room for delay.

Today, that hope is taking shape in specialised laboratories where researchers are working on a modern medical miracle – using 3D bioprinting to build tissues that look and act like the real thing. Instead of waiting for a donor, the process begins with a digital blueprint of the organ.

This design is fed into a printer loaded not with plastic or ink, but with “bio-ink”, a sophisticated mixture of a patient’s living cells and supportive materials. Guided by the digital map, the printer deposits this material layer by layer. What emerges is not yet a complete, pulsating organ, but a living scaffold where cells can grow, communicate, and eventually begin to function as a biological unit.

Even if fully functional hearts or kidneys are not yet ready, the technology is already changing lives. Bioprinted tissues are being used to test new medicines, helping researchers understand how a human liver might react to a drug without putting volunteers at risk. In hospitals, bioprinted skin is being applied to survivors of severe burns, offering a level of customisation that traditional grafts cannot match.