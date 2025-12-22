Hypertension in kids on rise in India

A 15-year-old boy, who was obese and lived in a boarding school in Bengaluru, was taken to a hospital as he was suffering from a severe cold and cough. On routine checking, doctors found that his blood pressure (BP) readings were high for his age, and even his cholesterol was mildly elevated. He was not prescribed any medication to control his BP, but advised to monitor it twice weekly and also carry out lifestyle modifications like reducing weight, avoiding junk food and doing regular physical activity along with meditation and yoga. Six months later, after the boy lost significant weight, doctors were happy to see that his BP readings were regular.

According to Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, consultant paediatrician at Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, who treated the child, the school student’s BP returned to normal because it was detected early. “This case tells us the importance of early detection of hypertension and how lifestyle modifications can curb hypertension at an early age.”

What worried the doctor was the hypertension, which once was primarily diagnosed in adults, as it is now being reported by health care professionals across the world and in India among children and adolescents.

The Bengaluru teenager’s case is not an isolated one. In India, as well as globally, an increasing number of children are being detected with BP or hypertension. Described as paediatric hypertension, it has now become a growing global concern.

Dr Rajiv Narang, professor and HOD of cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said in recent years the topic of childhood hypertension has received increasing attention worldwide. He said this is also reflected in a recent meta-analysis published in the medical journal ‘The Lancet’. The meta-analysis included 83 studies encompassing approximately 440,000 children. Its findings clearly demonstrated that the prevalence of hypertension among children is rising globally, Dr Narang added.

The study showed that from 2000 to 2020, the prevalence of hypertension among children and adolescents under the age of 19 years has nearly doubled, increasing from about 3.2% to 6.2%, thus affecting 114 million young people around the world.

More than 9% of children and adolescents have masked hypertension — high blood pressure that only shows up with out-of-office tests, meaning hypertension could be undetected during regular checkups, it found.

Data from India is also consistent with global trends on rising hypertension among children and adolescents. Several Indian studies, including those conducted at AIIMS, New Delhi, have reported prevalence rates ranging from 3% to 30%, depending on the population studied and the methodology used.