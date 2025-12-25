Global smartwatch market returns to growth, led by Apple & Huawei

Global smartwatch shipments are forecast to climb 7% YoY by the end of 2025, swinging back to growth after declining for the first time in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartwatch Shipments Forecast, Q3 2025. In 2025, the global smartwatch landscape shifted notably, highlighted by the introduction of new hardware and software features, growing consumer preference for mid-tier and premium smartwatches, and an increased industry focus on health-related functionalities. The recovery was led by Huawei and supported by Apple’s new lineup.
“Apple’s latest smartwatch lineup drove shipment increase in its launch quarter, with annual shipments projected to rise 12% in 2025. This rebound was largely due to the highly anticipated introduction of the more affordable Watch SE 3 and the ultra-premium Watch Ultra 3 models, which have broadened Apple’s appeal to consumers across various price tiers. The combination of these launches and the addition of new capabilities such as 5G support, satellite connectivity, and health features like hypertension notifications, has enabled Apple to make a comeback after seven consecutive quarters of YoY shipment decline,” said Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain.
Top global brands
Apple continues to lead the global smartwatch market. Its market share is expected to increase slightly from 22 percent in 2024 to 23 percent in 2025. Apple’s shipments are projected to grow 12 percent year-on-year, supported by strong ecosystem integration, health features, and brand loyalty.
Huawei shows the strongest growth among major players. Its market share is expected to rise significantly from 13 percent in 2024 to 18 percent in 2025. The company is projected to record a sharp 42 percent year-on-year growth, driven by strong performance in China and expanding global presence.
Xiaomi is also gaining momentum. Its market share is expected to increase from 8 percent to 9 percent, with shipments growing 22 percent year-on-year. The brand continues to benefit from affordable pricing, a wide product range, and strong distribution in emerging markets.
Samsung, however, is expected to see a decline. Its market share may fall from 9 percent in 2024 to 8 percent in 2025, with shipments projected to drop 6 percent year-on-year. Increased competition and slower upgrade cycles have impacted its performance.
The kids’ smartwatch brand imoo is another standout. Its market share is expected to grow from 6 percent to 7 percent, with shipments rising 17 percent year-on-year, reflecting increasing demand for child-focused safety and communication features.
The “Others” category, which includes smaller brands, is expected to shrink from 42 percent to 35 percent, with shipments declining 8 percent year-on-year. This highlights growing market consolidation, as consumers prefer established brands.