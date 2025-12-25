Global smartwatch market returns to growth, led by Apple & Huawei

Global smartwatch shipments are forecast to climb 7% YoY by the end of 2025, swinging back to growth after declining for the first time in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartwatch Shipments Forecast, Q3 2025. In 2025, the global smartwatch landscape shifted notably, highlighted by the introduction of new hardware and software features, growing consumer preference for mid-tier and premium smartwatches, and an increased industry focus on health-related functionalities. The recovery was led by Huawei and supported by Apple’s new lineup.

“Apple’s latest smartwatch lineup drove shipment increase in its launch quarter, with annual shipments projected to rise 12% in 2025. This rebound was largely due to the highly anticipated introduction of the more affordable Watch SE 3 and the ultra-premium Watch Ultra 3 models, which have broadened Apple’s appeal to consumers across various price tiers. The combination of these launches and the addition of new capabilities such as 5G support, satellite connectivity, and health features like hypertension notifications, has enabled Apple to make a comeback after seven consecutive quarters of YoY shipment decline,” said Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain.

Top global brands

Apple continues to lead the global smartwatch market. Its market share is expected to increase slightly from 22 percent in 2024 to 23 percent in 2025. Apple’s shipments are projected to grow 12 percent year-on-year, supported by strong ecosystem integration, health features, and brand loyalty.