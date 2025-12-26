Cleantech must lead India’s national manufacturing mission

In her Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the National Manufacturing Mission, a timely move to accelerate India’s industrial resurgence and advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. As the government now moves to implement this ambitious agenda, it must recognise that cleantech manufacturing is not just one of many sectors; it is the one that can lead the way. This momentum has only grown after COP30 in Belém and the Johannesburg G20 Summit, both of which underscored that global industrial competitiveness will now hinge on clean energy supply chains, resilient manufacturing ecosystems and diversified critical mineral partnerships.

India’s climate commitments are bold and foundational to its future economic model. The country aims to reach 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity and 30 per cent electric vehicle sales by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. But this transition isn’t just about meeting environmental goals — it’s about building a competitive, job-creating, and resilient economy. The opportunity is massive: Dalberg analysis estimates that manufacturing of critical cleantech components in India could reach a market size of ₹6 lakh crore to ₹8 lakh crore per year by 2030. At the same time, our reliance on imports for critical technologies, including solar modules, batteries, and green hydrogen components, is close to 80 per cent, leaving the country highly vulnerable. With targeted scaling of cleantech manufacturing, India could save an estimated ₹5-6 lakh crore in import bill by the end of this decade, with most of the savings accruing from imports from one country. Both COP30 and the G20 have reinforced the risks of over-concentration in supply chains and the need for countries to rapidly build domestic and regional resilience.

The case for cleantech to be the front-runner in the National Manufacturing Mission rests on three clear advantages. First, it is a growth engine. Countries around the world are reconfiguring their industrial policies to focus on clean energy as the driver of competitiveness, as seen in the EU’s Green Deal. COP30’s Declaration on Green Industrialisation and the G20’s call for scaling green value addition across the Global South have made this pivot unmistakable. India has the scale and timing advantage to become a serious player in this new global supply chain.