Rewritten India’s Coffee Story – from Shade to Standards

As the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) marks its centenary, India introduces new certification standards INDICOFS that will shape the global sustainability landscape for Indian coffee
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) has launched the Indian Coffee Sustainability Standards (INDICOFS) through the Coffee Board of India. This initiative is more than just a certification scheme; it represents a significant shift in how agricultural sustainability is defined, measured, and valued in international trade.
For the first time, a major coffee producer from the Global South has created comprehensive sustainability standards that are rooted in its own ecological and social contexts while also incorporating insights from various global frameworks. The new standards present a fresh opportunity for Indian coffee on the world stage — a new identity for everyone’s daily cup.
Indian coffee is predominantly produced by smallholder farmers, with over 95 per cent of coffee holdings belonging to small and marginal growers. This coffee-centric farming system plays a vital socio-economic role by providing consistent employment for rural communities and significantly reducing migration from rural to urban areas. As an export-oriented crop, most of India’s coffee is sent to international markets, with Europe being a key destination.
Unlike conventional plantations, Indian coffee is cultivated under dense shade in regions such as the Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats, and the north-eastern part of India, which is home to unique biodiversity hotspots. Our coffee farms resemble managed forests; birds nest among the shade trees, elephants traverse traditional corridors and multiple crops grow in harmony. This is more than agriculture; it is agroforestry refined over generations.
The INDICOFS framework is primarily designed to capture the ecological value of Indian coffee systems. Farmers who have practiced sustainability for generations will find that INDICOFS reflects their established practices. INDICOFS enriches the sustainability conversation by ensuring compliance with regulations like the EU Deforestation Regulation and by recognizing essential ecosystem services. The carbon sequestered by shade trees, protected watersheds, and the biodiversity present in these landscapes are all acknowledged within INDICOFS.
The three-tier structure of INDICOFS promotes continuous improvement, with each level building toward world-class sustainability performance.
Democratizing Sustainability: One of INDICOFS’s most significant innovations is making sustainability certification accessible to small and marginal farmers. The current global certification landscape can be challenging for smallholders due to high costs and requirements that do not always reflect the realities of small-scale farming. By enabling Coffee Board assessments for small farmers at Level 1, INDICOFS expands access to sustainability premiums. This recognizes that sustainable agriculture often occurs at small scales, managed by farmers with extensive ecological knowledge but limited financial resources.
Institutional Innovation: The development of INDICOFS showcases the enhanced institutional capacity of Indian coffee research. As CCRI enters its second century, the Core Technical Committee brings together diverse expertise—scientists, sustainability professionals, and certification experts—and incorporates feedback from farmers, exporters, and trade associations through consultation. The resulting framework balances rigor with practicality, ambition with achievability.
Technology as an Enabler: INDICOFS harnesses India’s digital infrastructure to enable new possibilities not available when international standards were established. Satellite monitoring, blockchain traceability, and mobile connectivity facilitate cost-effective verification and direct engagement with farmers. This integration with evolving digital systems creates an ecosystem where sustainability verification becomes part of everyday business rather than an additional burden. This systematic approach could represent India’s contribution to global sustainability practices.
Market Realities: The ultimate success of INDICOFS hinges on market recognition. The framework is designed to complement existing certification systems while addressing the specific needs of Indian coffee cultivation. As consumers increasingly seek transparency in sustainability claims, a government-backed framework grounded in scientific principles offers additional credibility and assurance.
Broader Implications: The significance of INDICOFS extends beyond coffee. It demonstrates that sustainability standards can originate from producing countries, enriching the global dialogue on sustainable agriculture. The shade-grown coffee gardens of Coorg offer valuable lessons in sustainable farming for the world. INDICOFS embodies this contribution.
The launch of INDICOFS marks a pivotal moment when India began to define what sustainability means for its unique coffee systems. In the second century of organized coffee development, this shift toward sustainability could transform the future of Indian coffee.