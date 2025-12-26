Rewritten India’s Coffee Story – from Shade to Standards

As the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) marks its centenary, India introduces new certification standards INDICOFS that will shape the global sustainability landscape for Indian coffee

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) has launched the Indian Coffee Sustainability Standards (INDICOFS) through the Coffee Board of India. This initiative is more than just a certification scheme; it represents a significant shift in how agricultural sustainability is defined, measured, and valued in international trade.

For the first time, a major coffee producer from the Global South has created comprehensive sustainability standards that are rooted in its own ecological and social contexts while also incorporating insights from various global frameworks. The new standards present a fresh opportunity for Indian coffee on the world stage — a new identity for everyone’s daily cup.

Indian coffee is predominantly produced by smallholder farmers, with over 95 per cent of coffee holdings belonging to small and marginal growers. This coffee-centric farming system plays a vital socio-economic role by providing consistent employment for rural communities and significantly reducing migration from rural to urban areas. As an export-oriented crop, most of India’s coffee is sent to international markets, with Europe being a key destination.

Unlike conventional plantations, Indian coffee is cultivated under dense shade in regions such as the Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats, and the north-eastern part of India, which is home to unique biodiversity hotspots. Our coffee farms resemble managed forests; birds nest among the shade trees, elephants traverse traditional corridors and multiple crops grow in harmony. This is more than agriculture; it is agroforestry refined over generations.

The INDICOFS framework is primarily designed to capture the ecological value of Indian coffee systems. Farmers who have practiced sustainability for generations will find that INDICOFS reflects their established practices. INDICOFS enriches the sustainability conversation by ensuring compliance with regulations like the EU Deforestation Regulation and by recognizing essential ecosystem services. The carbon sequestered by shade trees, protected watersheds, and the biodiversity present in these landscapes are all acknowledged within INDICOFS.