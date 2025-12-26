Supreme Court strikes a fine balance to save the Great Indian Bustard

After six years, the Supreme Court issued its final order on the conservation of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) or (Ardeotisnigriceps) by revising the priority conservation area while promoting renewable energy in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Supreme Court’s order strikes a fine balance between green energy promotion and conservation efforts.

In 2019, environmental expert MK Ranjitsinh filed a public interest litigation (PIL) to protect the birds from the impacts of human activities in their habitats. The PIL requested interim directions to the governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat to ensure predator-proof fencing, controlled grazing and to halt any further permits for installing overhead power lines, wind turbines and solar infrastructure in GIB’s potential habitats identified by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The PIL also sought installation of bird diverters on power lines and proposed to shift power transmission cables underground.

This case is unique as it involves a conflict between the goals of addressing climate change through generation of green energy via solar fields and the need to preserve the GIB. The solar and wind mill installation have encroached upon the habitat of critically endangered species like the GIB and Lesser Florican (LF) in the Desert National Park of Rajasthan. Earlier, the court had pronounced two interim orders on it. Both the GIB and LF have been listed as Critically Endangered in the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) since 2011. The latest count says there are only 144 GIBs in India - 140 in Rajasthan and 4 in Kutch (Gujarat). In a 2018 survey, the estimated population was 150, including 25 birds in government captivity.

In its final order, the Supreme Court directed renewable energy companies to relocate some overhead power lines underground within two years in areas prioritised for the conservation of the GIB and LF in the Desert National Park of Rajasthan. The court established a revised conservation area of 14,753 sq km for the GIB and strictly instructed power companies not to violate this zone under any circumstances.