Fading Spots: Frequent seizures of leopard skins spark conservation concerns in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Despite an increased count of leopards in the recent census, the large-scale recovery of leopard hides has raised significant concerns about the conservation of these big cats in Odisha.

Poaching, habitat destruction, and human-leopard conflicts continue to pose serious challenges to the protection of these felines in the state.

The first All Odisha Leopard Estimation, released by the Forest Department in October last year, put the leopard count at 696 — 128 more than the previous count of 568 recorded by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in 2022.

However, the frequent seizure of multiple leopard skins from different parts of the state has left wildlife experts and conservationists perplexed about the effectiveness of conservation efforts for these elusive cats.

At least two leopard skins—one each from Boudh and Deogarh districts—were seized this month by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police and forest officials, respectively. Three other leopard skins — one from Boudh and two from Rayagada districts — were seized in December last year.

In fact, the STF and forest authorities have seized nearly 130 leopard skins in the state over the last seven years (2018–2024), pointing to rampant poaching and inadequate enforcement measures.

Forest minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia had informed the State Assembly in December 2024 that 34 leopard deaths have been recorded in the state in the last five years, of which 17 were due to poaching. The cause of death of the other leopards included electrocution, train and road accidents, disease and natural deaths. However, the arrest of seven individuals — including two from Rajasthan — in connection with a leopard skin seizure in Deogarh on January 5 this year, along with the busting of an interstate racket that led to the recovery of five leopard skins in Gajapati district in April last year, highlighted a thriving illegal trade that also poses a major threat to the survival of this threatened species in Odisha’s landscape.