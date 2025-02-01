Sea surface warming four times faster now than in 1980s

CHENNAI: Say ‘global warming’ and most of us would think of wildfires, droughts or glaciers melting. Seas and oceans are rarely the first things that come to mind.

But, as NASA puts it: 90% of global warming is occurring in the oceans. They absorb about 90% of the heat trapped in the Earth’s atmosphere by greenhouse gases. That is because water has a high “specific heat capacity”, which means it can absorb a lot of heat without getting too hot.

While global sea surface temperatures have risen significantly over the past several decades, the rate of increase in warming has not been uniform. A new study has found that the sea surface temperatures have risen more sharply in recent years compared to the 1980s.

The study by researchers from the University of Reading showed that ocean temperatures rose at a pace of 0.27°C per decade during 2019-2023, compared to 0.06°C per decade during 1985-1989.

“Global mean sea surface temperature (GMSST) is a fundamental diagnostic of ongoing climate change, yet there is incomplete understanding of multi-decadal changes in warming rates and year-to-year variability,” the researchers wrote.

The study, titled Quantifying the Acceleration of Multidecadal Global Sea Surface Warming Driven by Earth's Energy Imbalance, was published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Explaining the study’s core finding through an interesting analogy, Christopher Merchant, its lead author, said: “If the oceans were a bathtub of water, then in the 1980s, the hot tap was running slowly, warming up the water by just a fraction of a degree each decade. But now the hot tap is running much faster, and the warming has picked up speed.”

Global ocean temperatures are known to have hit record highs for 450 consecutive days in 2023 and 2024. “For 450 days during April 2023-July 2024, near-global mean sea surface temperatures exceeded previously observed seasonal maxima by up to 0.31 K and by 0.18 K on average,” the study noted.