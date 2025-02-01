Why are Olive Ridley turtles dying? A crisis of conservation & overfishing

CHENNAI: The Olive Ridley turtle, a species revered for its unique mass nesting phenomenon known as arribada, is facing a grave threat along India’s east coast. Despite being protected under Schedule 1 of India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — a status that places it on par with the tiger — the species is increasingly falling victim to human activities, particularly mechanised fishing practices. This year, thousands of turtles are washing ashore dead, their lifeless bodies bearing the scars of a relentless battle against unsustainable fishing and habitat destruction.

The east coast - particularly the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu - is a critical habitat for Olive Ridley turtles. The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha, for instance, is the world’s largest nesting site for the species. However, the very waters that serve as their breeding grounds have become a death trap due to the unchecked proliferation of mechanised trawlers and gillnets.

Mechanised trawlers, which drag large nets across the ocean floor, are one of the biggest culprits behind their rising mortality. These nets are not selective; they capture everything in their path, including turtles, which often get entangled and drown. Trawlers operating along the east coast are responsible for a significant number of turtle deaths each year.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that many trawlers operate illegally within the 5-10 km coastal zone, which is a no-fishing zone to protect breeding grounds. Despite regulations, enforcement remains weak, and trawlers continue to flout the rules with impunity.

In Tamil Nadu, for instance, the Chennai coastline has witnessed a disturbing number of turtle deaths. Its beaches from Marina to Kovalam are rotting with dead carcasses. Even burying them has become laborious for volunteers and forest department personnel.

So far, Chennai has recorded over 1,200 deaths and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has reported over 3,000 carcasses. NGOs, forest department and beach goers say they have not seen anything like this before.