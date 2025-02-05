KT Achaya: Tracing tastebuds

Indian culinary science is rich and needs to be studied and catalogued. This is exactly what Dr Konganda Thammu Achaya did. An eminent Indian food scientist, chemist and historian, Achaya made significant contributions to the understanding of Indian cuisine and its rich culinary history.

Known as the “Father of Indian Food Science”, Achaya’s work played a pivotal role in highlighting the diverse and vibrant food traditions of India, often bringing attention to the country’s ancient food practices, culinary diversity, and the science behind Indian cooking.

Born on October 6, 1923, in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, then Mysore State, Achaya had a deep interest in food and nutrition from an early age. His academic journey led him to pursue studies in science, and he eventually earned a degree in chemistry and biology, which laid the foundation for his future work in food science.

After graduating from the University of Madras in 1943, he worked in the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, for the next three years. He did his PhD work in TP Hilditch’s lab at the University of Liverpool. His academic and professional expertise helped him bridge the gap between science and the art of cooking, which was reflected in his thorough research and writings on Indian food.