KT Achaya: Tracing tastebuds

Indian culinary science is rich and needs to be studied and catalogued. This is exactly what Dr Konganda Thammu Achaya did. An eminent Indian food scientist, chemist and historian, Achaya made significant contributions to the understanding of Indian cuisine and its rich culinary history.
Known as the “Father of Indian Food Science”, Achaya’s work played a pivotal role in highlighting the diverse and vibrant food traditions of India, often bringing attention to the country’s ancient food practices, culinary diversity, and the science behind Indian cooking.
Born on October 6, 1923, in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, then Mysore State, Achaya had a deep interest in food and nutrition from an early age. His academic journey led him to pursue studies in science, and he eventually earned a degree in chemistry and biology, which laid the foundation for his future work in food science.
After graduating from the University of Madras in 1943, he worked in the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, for the next three years. He did his PhD work in TP Hilditch’s lab at the University of Liverpool. His academic and professional expertise helped him bridge the gap between science and the art of cooking, which was reflected in his thorough research and writings on Indian food.
Achaya’s most notable contribution was his comprehensive work on the history of Indian food. His book, Indian Food: A Historical Companion, published in 1994, became an authoritative source on the origins and evolution of Indian cuisine.
The book explored the historical, cultural, and geographical influences that shaped Indian food over thousands of years. It traced the development of food practices from ancient times, examining how trade, migration, and cultural exchanges influenced the use of spices, cooking techniques, and food preparation in India.
One of his key achievements was detailing the role of Indian spices in global trade. Achaya was instrumental in documenting the early history of Indian spices, which had been crucial to the development of both Indian and global cuisine.
He illustrated how spices like black pepper, cardamom, and turmeric, among others, were not only integral to Indian cooking, but also played a major role in the establishment of trade routes that connected the land with the rest of the world. His research helped contextualise the spread of these spices and their impact on food culture worldwide. He passed away on September 5, 2002.