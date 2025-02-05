New study provides insights into how some species thrive in oxygen-free environments, with no light

Most life on Earth relies on the sun’s energy for survival, but what about organisms in the deep sea that live beyond the reach of its rays? A new study led by Falmouth, Massachusetts-based Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), published in The ISME Journal, sheds light on how a species of foraminifera, single-celled organisms found in almost all marine habitats, thrives in a dark, oxygen-free environment. For this foraminifera species, the answer is chemoautotrophy, a metabolic process that utilises inorganic energy sources, perhaps sulfide, to take up carbon, enabling it to survive in oxygen-free environments.

Chemoautotrophy has been observed within Bacteria and Archaea, which are microbial organisms without a true nucleus. However, foraminifera are eukaryotes, meaning they have a well-defined nucleus, which houses an organism’s genetic material.

“Animals, plants, seaweed, and foraminifera are all eukaryotes. We were interested in studying this foraminifera because it thrives in a very similar environment to Earth during the Precambrian, a time before the evolution of animals,” explains Fatma Gomaa, a research associate in WHOI’s Geology & Geophysics Department.

“During that time, there was very little to no available oxygen in the oceans and higher concentrations of toxic inorganic compounds; conditions similar to some modern environments found on the seafloor, especially within sediments. Understanding the energy and carbon sources used by this foraminifera helps us answer questions on how these species adapt to environmental changes while advancing our knowledge on the evolution of eukaryotic life on Earth.”

Using the remotely operated vehicle Hercules from the exploration vessel E/V Nautilus, operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust, the team collected sediments containing foraminifera about 570 meters (1,870 feet) below the ocean surface, off the coast of California. At depth, the team utilised two main methods to learn about the life strategies of the foraminifera. The first included infusing samples with a preservative (visible with red dye), preserving the foraminifera in situ.

The researchers assessed their use of different metabolic pathways using gene expression analyses. Additionally, researchers used in situ incubations with an isotopic carbon tracer, a technique that allows tracking of labelled metabolites through chemical reactions. These incubations were kept on the seafloor for approximately 24 hours before being recovered and subsampled in red light.