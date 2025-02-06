Here's your guide to go festival hopping in Rajasthan

RAJASTHAN, India’s largest state, is a land of regal splendour, where ancient forts, golden deserts, and vibrant traditions create an unparalleled cultural mosaic. February, in particular, transforms this historic region into a hub of artistic and musical celebrations, drawing visitors to its palatial cities and vast dunes.

Three of the state’s most popular festivities — Jodhpur’s Sacred Spirit Festival, the Jaisalmer Desert Festival, and the Udaipur World Music Festival — are all taking place this month, and here’s your chance to cover them all in one go.

Taking place back to back, these festivals not only honour Rajasthan’s glorious past but also promise a dynamic showcase of its living traditions, where local and international artistes come together for memorable events.

The 16th edition of the Sacred Spirit Festival, held at the majestic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, is a celebration of spiritual music and traditional arts. Scheduled to take place between February 13 to 15, attendees can immerse themselves in soulful performances by artistes from various spiritual traditions from the Orient, the West, and Africa, with classical, folk, and sufi music taking the centre stage. Davide Ambrogio, Gypsy Beats, and Khusal Trio are some of the headliners performing at the festival this year.

Entry fee: ₹11,800.

Stay at: RAAS Jodhpur.

Following this, the 46th edition of the Jaisalmer Desert Festival, also known as Maru Mahotsav, takes place this February from 16 to 18 at the Sam Sand Dunes. The event kicks off with a procession from the Jaisalmer Fort to Shahid Poonam Singh Stadium and this three-day extravaganza showcases the essence of Rajasthan’s desert culture, featuring folk music, dance performances, camel races, and traditional arts and crafts. Participate in contests like turban-tying and tug-of-war or watch demonstrations of camel polo and marching drill teams. The Jaisalmer Desert Festival in 2025 is free to attend, but some events may require tickets.

Stay at: Desert Springs Resort.

Concluding the month’s festivities, the 7th edition of the Udaipur World Music Festival is slated for February 21 to 23. Set in the City of Lakes, it features over 22 bands from 15+ countries including Argentina, Sweden, Spain, and Ivory Coast, alongside Indian talents like Shaan, Karsh Kale, Kanika Kapoor, and more. The event spans three iconic venues — Manji Ka Ghat, Fateh Sagar Paal, and Gandhi Ground — and will host morning sessions, afternoon performances, and evening shows. The festival offers free entry to all attendees.

Stay at: Taj Fateh Prakash Palace Udaipur.