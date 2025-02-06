The Grand Egyptian Museum announces opening date

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), situated adjacent to the iconic Pyramids of Giza, had previously partially opened its doors to visitors, offering an unparalleled journey through ancient Egypt’s rich history for a trial period since October last year. This phased opening allowed access to 12 huge galleries showcasing artefacts that narrate the story of a civilisation spanning millennia.

Following two decades of setbacks, the much-anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is now gearing up for a full inauguration, giving the public access to never-before-seen artifacts and sweeping views of the Pyramids of Giza. The museum’s CEO, Ahmed Ghoneim, recently announced that the largest archaeological museum in the world is scheduled to open on July 3, 2025.

These galleries are filled with an estimated 15,000 items on display, where visitors can glimpse ancient artefacts which were relocated from storage and museums in Cairo, Luxor, Minya, Sohag, Assiut, Beni Suef, Fayoum, the Delta, and Alexandria.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by the awe-inspiring Grand Hall, dominated by the colossal statue of Ramses II. The Grand Staircase, adorned with over 60 remarkable artefacts, leads to the main galleries where treasures from various dynasties are displayed. Highlights include artefacts from Queen Hetepheres, offering insights into royal life, and the reconstructed Tomb Chapel of Khnumhotep II, which provides a glimpse into ancient burial practices.

While the museum’s collection is vast, certain sections, such as the Tutankhamun galleries and the Khufu’s Boats Museum, remain closed until the official grand opening. Nevertheless, the available exhibits present a comprehensive overview of Egypt’s ancient history, from the Old Kingdom through to the Graeco-Roman period.

For those planning a visit, the GEM Complex operates from 8:30 am to 10:00 pm, with the galleries accessible between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm. The last ticket purchase is at 5:00 pm on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Ticket prices are set at ₤700 approximately for international visitors and ₤350 for students.