‘Agentic AI represents the next wave of innovation’

BENGALURU: If 2024 was marked by an AI gold rush, 2025 will focus on AI’s practical utility, says AI data cloud company Snowflake’s MD for India Vijayant Rai. According to him, organisations have been rapidly adopting AI to stay competitive and seize new opportunities, and now enterprises must clarify their objectives for AI adoption—whether it’s to access information faster, accelerate decision-making, boost productivity, or achieve other goals.

“While not every application will leverage AI, those that integrate language models, knowledge repositories, and human input will continue to evolve and improve,” he told TNIE. Practical AI applications are likely to emerge in unexpected areas, making it crucial for CEOs and boards to identify where investments will deliver the greatest returns.