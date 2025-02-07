Firms aware of environmental footprint of Gen AI

“If we want Gen AI to be a force for sustainable business value, there needs to be a market discussion around data collaboration, drawing up industry-wide standards around how we account for the environmental footprint of AI, so business leaders are equipped to make more informed, responsible business decisions, and mitigate these impacts,” said Cyril Garcia, Capgemini’s head of global sustainability services and corporate responsibility.

The report suggests that businesses should conduct a thorough assessment of both the financial ROI and environmental footprint of their generative AI projects before launch. They should consider whether they need energy-intensive generative AI technologies in cases where they could use an alternative. It also proposes that sustainable practices should be implemented throughout AI’s lifecycle, including hardware, model architecture, energy sources for data centres, and implementing sustainable usage policies.

Multidisciplinary governance models and effective policies and industry-wide collaboration between stakeholders across the Gen AI ecosystem will also be important for organisations that want to achieve safe, transparent, sustainable, and ethical generative AI usage, the report suggested.