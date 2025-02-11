Don’t take your bones for granted

BENGALURU: Did you know that our bones constantly renew themselves, with old bones being remodelled as new ones every 10 years? This highlights just how important it is to give our bones the care they need.
Bones are the silent supporters of our body, working tirelessly to keep us standing tall, moving, and living our daily lives. Yet, we often take them for granted — until something goes wrong. From the moment we are born, our bones are constantly changing, growing, and adapting. But just like muscles, they need proper care to remain strong and resilient.
Understanding bone health is the key to maintaining an active and pain-free lifestyle. Factors such as age, genetics, diet, physical activity, and lifestyle choices play a significant role in bone health. For example, a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, along with weight-bearing exercises, can help promote bone strength.
On the other hand, neglecting bone health can lead to conditions like osteoporosis, where bones become fragile and prone to fractures. Dr MS Somanna, lead consultant, joint replacement and arthroscopic surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, highlighted that bones give the body shape, protect internal organs from injury, and store important minerals, calcium, and phosphorus required for many processes in the body.
However, with age, decline in bone health seems to be inevitable as part of a complicated web of factors to which counteracting becomes vital knowledge for every individual.
Bone quality is dependent on a phenomenon known as bone remodelling, where bone tissue that has seen its days is replaced with fresh tissue. Factors affecting the process include age, diet, physical activity, and genetic qualities. In old age, sometimes bone loss may exceed the formation rates, and this will lead to osteopenia and osteoporosis- increasing the fragility of bones that may predispose them to fractures, Dr Somanna explained.
“Appropriate intake of calcium and vitamin D is extremely important for bone health. Calcium is the major mineral found in the bone, while vitamin D enables calcium absorption through the intestines,” he said, adding that dairy and dark leafy green vegetables provide good amounts of calcium, while vitamin D may be obtained from exposure to sunlight and fortified foods.
How to maintain bone health
Experts say regular physical activity can increase bone density. Exercises like walking, running, and participating in strength training encourage and stimulate the formation of bone tissue. Aerobics shows a positive influence on coordination and balance, therefore, falls and fractures are reduced.
To prevent loss of bone, there is a need for preventive steps like creating decent diet patterns, exercise and quitting smoking and drinking alcohol. These steps include regular measurement of bone density. It can be beneficial in the early detection of osteoporosis, especially in post-menopausal women and older adults.
Dr Vinay Kumaraswamy, consultant orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital, emphasised that bone health is more important than most people realise. “They also play a key role in immunity because bone marrow produces white blood cells that fight infections. If bone health declines, the immune system can weaken, making a person more prone to illnesses,” he said.
Bones do more than just support the body — they also help regulate metabolism and hormones. They release a hormone called osteocalcin, which helps control blood sugar levels and insulin production, Dr Kumaraswamy said, explaining that this means that weak bones can increase the risk of diabetes and other metabolic issues. “Surprisingly, bone health also affects the brain. Studies show that poor bone density is linked to a higher risk of depression and memory problems. This makes it even more important to take care of bones, not just to prevent fractures but to support overall well-being,” he highlighted.