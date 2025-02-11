Don’t take your bones for granted

BENGALURU: Did you know that our bones constantly renew themselves, with old bones being remodelled as new ones every 10 years? This highlights just how important it is to give our bones the care they need.

Bones are the silent supporters of our body, working tirelessly to keep us standing tall, moving, and living our daily lives. Yet, we often take them for granted — until something goes wrong. From the moment we are born, our bones are constantly changing, growing, and adapting. But just like muscles, they need proper care to remain strong and resilient.

Understanding bone health is the key to maintaining an active and pain-free lifestyle. Factors such as age, genetics, diet, physical activity, and lifestyle choices play a significant role in bone health. For example, a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, along with weight-bearing exercises, can help promote bone strength.

On the other hand, neglecting bone health can lead to conditions like osteoporosis, where bones become fragile and prone to fractures. Dr MS Somanna, lead consultant, joint replacement and arthroscopic surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, highlighted that bones give the body shape, protect internal organs from injury, and store important minerals, calcium, and phosphorus required for many processes in the body.

However, with age, decline in bone health seems to be inevitable as part of a complicated web of factors to which counteracting becomes vital knowledge for every individual.