Thyroid disorders on rise in India

NEW DELHI: Priya Kapoor (name changed), a working professional from Delhi, was pregnant for the first time at 33. As if the stress of being pregnant was not enough, she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism – a condition where the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, and one feels tired or gains weight unexpectedly.

She was advised to follow a nutritious diet, engage in light exercises like walking, and practice stress-relieving techniques such as meditation and deep breathing. Along with these lifestyle modifications, she was prescribed thyroid hormone replacement therapy and was encouraged to consume iodised salt, as iodine deficiency is a common cause of thyroid imbalances. All these steps helped her immensely as, in November 2024, she delivered a healthy baby without any complications.

According to Dr Manju Gupta, senior consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, who treated Priya, in many cases, hypothyroidism during pregnancy is temporary and resolves after childbirth. In Priya's case, it was the same.