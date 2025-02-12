Top initiatives shaping India’s travel landscape in 2025

India’s tourism sector is set for a significant boost in 2025, with the Union Budget allocating `20,000 crore for the Integrated Development of Tourism Circuits. This investment is primarily directed towards Swadesh Darshan 2.0, a revamped version of the existing scheme aimed at enhancing theme-based tourist circuits across the country. The focus is on sustainable and responsible tourism, ensuring that destinations are developed with an eco-conscious approach while preserving their cultural heritage.

The Swadesh Darshan scheme, launched in 2014-15, was designed to develop theme-based tourist circuits such as Buddhist, Himalayan, Desert, Tribal and Coastal circuits. Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, the government is moving beyond traditional infrastructure development by incorporating eco-friendly tourism models that align with international sustainability goals.